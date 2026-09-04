Dominica By-Election 2026: DLP Leads Roseau North with 68% Support in Only Polls Survey

An online survey of 142 respondents gives the Dominica Labour Party a 67.6% lead in Roseau North, though the September 7 by-election will be decided by registered voters.

Dominica: The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has emerged with a significant lead in an online survey conducted by Only Polls in the Roseau North constituency, with voters set to head to the polls on Monday, September 7, 2026.

According to the latest survey data, 142 responses were recorded from Roseau North, with 96 respondents supporting the DLP and 46 backing the United Workers Party (UWP).

The figures give the DLP around 67.6% support as compared with 32.4% for the UWP which places the ruling party 50 votes ahead among survey participants.

While the Only Polls figures show a clear advantage for the DLP among online participants, the actual September 7 election will be a three-way contest. The Electoral Office has officially confirmed Ashma McDougall of the DLP, Daniel Andrew “Danny” Lugay of the UWP and independent candidate Sherman “Donty” Boston on the ballot.

The Only Polls survey indicates a major advantage for the DLP among participating online respondents. The final outcome will be determined by registered voters in Roseau North when they cast their ballots on September 7.

Notably, Only Polls has carried out similar surveys before elections in several Caribbean countries and the party or candidate leading those surveys later went on to win the actual election. This was seen in Jamaica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados and the St Philip’s North by-election in Antigua and Barbuda.

With the previous surveys closely reflecting the final election outcomes, the latest Roseau North poll has also drawn attention ahead of the September 7 by-election. If the same trend continues, the current figures could point towards a strong showing for the DLP with Ashma securing the seat in the upcoming by-elections.

Ashma McDougall campaigns on delivery

Apart from these online survey figures, sources indicate that DLP’s Ashma McDougall is running a strong campaign online and on-ground. She intensified her campaign across Roseau North in recent weeks, conducting community engagements and outlining plans centred on youth development, entrepreneurship, employment opportunities and community improvement.

During the launch of her campaign at Lindo Park in Goodwill in June, McDougall outlined proposals aimed at creating greater opportunities for young people, expanding the small business sector, supporting fisherfolk and encouraging further economic activity in Roseau North. Public campaign material shared through Facebook has adopted the message “Ashma will deliver” as one of the central themes of her bid for the constituency.

Campaigning continued this week with a DLP public meeting at Yampiece on September 1, where McDougall spoke about economic empowerment and opportunities for residents, particularly young people. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also addressed the meeting and urged residents to support the DLP candidate.

McDougall was selected as the DLP candidate following the resignation of former Roseau North Parliamentary Representative Miriam Blanchard, whose departure on June 12 created the vacancy in the House of Assembly. Under Dominica's Constitution, a by-election must be held within three months of such a vacancy unless Parliament is dissolved earlier.