Barbados: Sada Williams to lead 21-member team at Commonwealth Games 2026

Barbados will make history at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games as para-swimmer Antwahn Boyce-Vaughn becomes the country's first-ever para-athlete to compete at the event.

Barbados: Olympic finalist and Commonwealth Games champion Sada Williams will lead a 21 member Barbados team as its top athlete to the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. The event is set to take place between July 23 and August 2, 2026.

The team features 11 men and 10 women that will participate in six different sports games, which include athletics, gymnastics, judo, para-swimming, swimming, and weightlifting.

This year’s tournament will also mark an important milestone for Barbados as para-swimmer Antwahn Boyce-Vaughn will become the first-ever para-athlete from Barbados to participate in the Commonwealth Games.

The squad also features other athletes who are also set to make their Commonwealth Games debut. This includes weightlifter Daniel Griffith, judoka Deann Walton, World Championship silver medallist Kishawna Niles.

Chef de Mission for the team, Shelly-Ann Griffith, said that it is an honor to lead this group. “We are keen to participate in the upcoming games and fly Barbados’ flag with pride. Our priority right now is ensuring that the management and medical teams have everything in place to support the squad. We want to make sure our athletes can focus entirely on their events and perform to the best of their abilities,” she added.

President of Barbados Olympic Association and a member of Commonwealth Sport Barbados, Sandra Osborne, also expressed her confidence in the team selected to represent the nation at the international level.

She said, Although the 2026 Games have been scaled down compared to previous years, Commonwealth Sport Barbados remains especially keen to participate and is fully committed to supporting our athletes as they prepare to excel in Scotland. We eagerly anticipate seeing their performance and determination on the world stage.

Nearly 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth countries and territories will take part in the 11-day event,with Glasgow hosting the Commonwealth Games for the second time in 12 years.

Full Barbados Squad

Athletics: Sada Williams, Adeyah Brewster, Maya Rollins, Kishawna Niles, Kelia Bentham, Kuron Griffith, Desean Boyce, Rasheeme Griffith and Julian Forde.

Gymnastics: Erin Pinder

Judo: Deann Walton

Para-swimming: Antwahn Boyce-Vaughan

Swimming: Adara Stoddard, Jaiya Simmons, Toria Alleyne, Christien Kelly, Victor Ashby, Joshua Ross and Luis Sebastian Weekes

Weightlifting: Daniel Griffith