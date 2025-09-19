CPL 2025: Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Saint Lucia Kings by 14 runs to reach final

Guyana: The Guyana Amazon Warriors, have secured their spot in the finals of 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after a thrilling 14 run over the reigning champions, Saint Lucia Kings, in Qualifier 1 at Providence Stadium on Wednesday, 17 September, 2025.

After winning the toss, the Saint Lucia Kings, decided to bowl first and sent the Guyana Amazon Warriors to bat. The batsman Ben McDermott and Quentin Sampson gave the Warriors a solid start by adding 45 runs for the first wicket but then the team lost their control over the match after the wicket.

Further the Saint Lucia’s team was bowled out after 157 runs in 19.5 overs and were unable to keep the momentum that the initial players had set.

After the break the Guyana Amazon Warriors came for the bowling and the team’s disciplined bowling efforts helped them to crumble the other team. The dedicated bowling of the Warriors had left the other team in pressure, as they lost their seven wickets within the first nine overs.

Also the commendable bowling by Gudakesh Motie was a match-winning spell, as he took four wickets in four overs by giving away just 30 runs. Despite a valiant effort from all-rounder Khary Pierre, who scored 50 runs at just 29 balls, smashing five sixes and three fours before getting out to Gudakesh Motie’s bowling.

The spell by Motie restricted the Kings from making more scores and stopped them at just 143 runs as the Warriors bowled out the whole of Saint Lucia's team at just 19.1 overs, missing the target by just 14 runs with five balls remaining.

By winning this match the Guyana Amazon Warriors now have advanced their place in the eighth CPL final which will be held on Sunday, September 21. While the Kings will face the Trinbago Knight Riders on Friday, September 19.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will now await for the winner of Friday's Qualifier 2 match between the Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders and will face one of them in Sunday's final match.

After the win in the Qualifier, President Irfaan Ali celebrated the Guyana Amazon Warriors' victory while watching the match live. He praised the team for their performance, saying “Warriors on Fire.”

The citizens of Guyana also expressed their joy and happiness while praising the team and their efforts for clinching a spot in the finals. The people are also wishing and praying for them so that they can bring home the CPL 2025 trophy.