CPL 2025 Live updates: Trinbago Knight Riders need 147 runs to win against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

The Trinbago Knight Riders will match up against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. WIC News will report live from Brian Lara Stadium, tonight.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Caribbean Premier League 2025 is set to host its fourteenth match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. The fourth leg of the tournament will now shift to Trinidad & Tobago and tonight's match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium.

CPL 2025 14th Match squads

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Squad: Jewel Andrew, Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Shakib Al Hasan, Andries Gous(w), Imad Wasim(c), Fabian Allen, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, Salman Irshad, Usama Mir, Bevon Jacobs, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Odean Smith, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham, AM Ghazanfar

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, McKenny Clarke, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, Terrance Hinds, Joshua Da Silva, Nathan Edwards

Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates on the 14th match of CPL 2025.