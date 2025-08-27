CPL 2025 Live updates: Trinbago Knight Riders need 147 runs to win against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
The Trinbago Knight Riders will match up against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. WIC News will report live from Brian Lara Stadium, tonight.
2025-08-28 02:45:14
Trinidad and Tobago: The Caribbean Premier League 2025 is set to host its fourteenth match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. The fourth leg of the tournament will now shift to Trinidad & Tobago and tonight's match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium.
CPL 2025 14th Match squads
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Squad: Jewel Andrew, Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Shakib Al Hasan, Andries Gous(w), Imad Wasim(c), Fabian Allen, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, Salman Irshad, Usama Mir, Bevon Jacobs, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Odean Smith, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham, AM Ghazanfar
Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, McKenny Clarke, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, Terrance Hinds, Joshua Da Silva, Nathan Edwards
Latest Updates
August 28, 2025 at 2:45 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Riders Need 5 Runs in 13 Balls, Hales Reaches Fifty
The Trinbago Knight Riders are closing in on victory, needing just 5 runs from 13 balls to chase down 157 against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.
Alex Hales has reached his half-century, while Nicholas Pooran is steady alongside him. Both batters are holding firm at the crease, guiding the Riders towards a comfortable win.
August 28, 2025 at 2:31 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Carty Out for 60, Riders 2 Down in 15th Over
The Trinbago Knight Riders lose their second wicket in the 15.4 over as Keacy Carty is bowled by Jayden Seales. Carty made a valuable 60 runs off 45 balls, anchoring the innings and keeping the chase of 157 on track.
The Riders are now 2 wickets down, but with the asking rate manageable and wickets in hand, they remain in control of the game. Trinbago Knight Riders no need 33 runs in 26 balls to win this match.
August 28, 2025 at 2:17 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Riders 91/1 After 13 Overs, Chase Well in Control
The Trinbago Knight Riders are 91/1 at the end of 13 overs in their pursuit of 157 against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. They now need 57 runs from 42 balls to win.
The current run rate stands at 6.92, while the required rate is slightly higher at 8.14. Alex Hales and Keacy Carty are steady at the crease, with Valka Gauri bowling the over for the Falcons.
With nine wickets still in hand, the Riders remain in a comfortable position to wrap up the chase.
August 28, 2025 at 2:03 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Riders 71/1 After 10 Overs in Chase of 157
The Trinbago Knight Riders stand at 71/1 after 10 overs against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. With exactly 10 overs left, the Riders need 86 runs to complete the chase and secure victory.
With wickets in hand and the required rate well under control, the Riders remain in a strong position to finish the job.
August 28, 2025 at 1:51 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Riders 57/1 After 8 Overs, Strongly Placed in Chase
The Trinbago Knight Riders are cruising at 57/1 after 8 overs in their chase of 157 against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. With 90 runs needed from 72 balls, the Riders are firmly in control of the match.
According to the Google Win Meter, the Riders have a 95% chance of victory, while the Falcons’ chances stand at just 5%. Alex Hales continues to anchor the innings as the Riders look to finish the job comfortably.
August 28, 2025 at 1:28 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Munro Falls in 4th Over, Riders 1 Down
The Trinbago Knight Riders lose their first wicket in the 4th over as Colin Munro is caught out against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. His ball was caught by Karima Gore with on air announcer noting, "Shakib picks up the big wicket of Gore. Full length ball on middle, Munro gets on his knee and looks to sweep it over sqaure leg region but misses to get past the fielder, Gore was in the region and takes a good catch in the end."
Munro’s dismissal gives the Falcons an early breakthrough after the Riders’ steady start. Alex Hales remains at the crease as the Riders continue their chase of 157.
Riders stand at 30-1 after four overs and they need 117 runs in 96 balls to win this match.
August 28, 2025 at 1:23 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Knight Riders 26/0 After 3 Overs in Chase of 157
The Trinbago Knight Riders are off to a steady start in their chase against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, reaching 26 without loss after 3 overs. Openers Colin Munro and Alex Hales are at the crease and are keeping the scoreboard ticking with confident strokes.
The Riders now need 121 runs from 102 balls to win. Shakib Al Hasan is currently bowling, looking to provide the Falcons with an early breakthrough.
August 28, 2025 at 12:54 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Trinbago Knight Riders need 147 runs to win against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
The Trinbago Knight Riders delivered a strong bowling performance, but the Falcons managed a gritty comeback to post a respectable total of 146. The innings started poorly, with Cornwall falling in the very first over and Gore departing for a duck. Gous and Andrew steadied things briefly before Gous fell for 14.
Shakilo also looked promising but couldn't capitalise, scoring 14 before being dismissed. Jewel followed him the very next ball, leaving the Falcons in deep trouble. At one stage, even 100 seemed out of reach. However, Usama Mir and Imad Wasim built a vital partnership, rescuing the innings.
Mir played a brilliant knock of 35 off 26, while Wasim held one end, anchoring the innings. For Trinbago, Amir struck twice early, Russell picked two key wickets, and Akeal supported well with a brace of his own. With a deep batting lineup, Trinbago will fancy the chase-but in cricket, surprises are always possible.
August 28, 2025 at 12:45 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Usama Mir Out, Falcons 135/7 in 19th Over
The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lose another wicket in the 19th over as Usama Mir is caught by Kieron Pollard. With just 8 balls remaining, the Falcons are 135/7 against the Trinbago Knight Riders.
Imad Wasim and Jayden Seales now carry the responsibility of dragging the score closer to 150, but the Knight Riders remain firmly on top.
August 28, 2025 at 12:41 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Falcons 128/6 After 18 Overs
The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons added 8 runs in the 18th over, moving to 128/6 against the Trinbago Knight Riders. With only 12 balls left in the innings, the Falcons will be pushing hard to reach as close to 150 as possible to give their bowlers something to defend.
Imad Wasim and Usama Mir are on the crease maintaing a partnership of 57 runs in 40 balls while Mohammed Amir of Trinbago Knight Riders has joined the pitch to give Falcons a tough last two overs.
August 28, 2025 at 12:29 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Falcons Cross 100, Reach 107/6 After 16 Overs
The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have finally crossed the 100-run mark, reaching 107/6 after 16 overs against the Trinbago Knight Riders. A timely four and six by Usama Mir in the 16th over lifted the total. However, with just 24 balls remaining, the Falcons have limited time left to set a competitive target.
Early wickets, including the dismissals of Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, and Fabian Allen, left the Falcons struggling, while Jewel Andrew’s 40 was the only major resistance. The lower order will now look to add as many runs as possible in the final overs.
August 28, 2025 at 12:11 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Another Wicket! Fabian Allen Falls for a Duck
The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons suffered another blow as Fabian Allen was dismissed for a duck after facing just two balls. His wicket leaves the Falcons reeling at 71/6 with 50 balls remaining in their innings against the Trinbago Knight Riders.
After a shaky start losing two wickets in the first over, the Falcons briefly found hope through Jewel Andrew’s 40 off 31 balls however his dismissal in the 12th over triggered another collapse. With Allen gone cheaply, the lower order now faces the task of saving the innings from a complete breakdown.
August 28, 2025 at 12:06 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Jewel Andrew Falls for 40, Falcons 71/5 in 12th Over
The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lose their key batter as Jewel Andrew is caught by McKenny Clarke in the 12th over. He made 40 off 31 balls before falling, leaving the Falcons in deep trouble at 71/5 with 53 balls remaining.
After Andrew’s dismissal, the Falcons’ hopes now rest on their lower order to push the total to something defendable. The Trinbago Knight Riders remain fully in control of the game. Fabian Allen is now joining the crease with Imad Wasim.
August 28, 2025 at 12:03 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Shakib Out for 13 in 11th Over, Falcons 4 Down
The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lose another wicket as Shakib Al Hasan is dismissed in the 11th over after scoring 13 runs. The Falcons are now 4 down against the Trinbago Knight Riders, and the pressure continues to build with the innings struggling for momentum.
The team now stand at 71 runs with four wickets down and 54 balls remaining to end the 1st innings of the 14th Caribbean Premier League 2025 match. The cricketer now joining Jewel Andrew on the crease is Imad Wasim.
August 27, 2025 at 11:56 PM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Falcons 64/3 After 10 Overs
At the halfway stage, the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are 64/3 against the Trinbago Knight Riders. After losing two wickets in the opening over and Gous in the 7th, the Falcons have rebuilt slowly with Jewel Andrew holding the innings together.
The Knight Riders’ bowlers remain on top, keeping the scoring rate under control. Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan and Jewel Andrew are steady on the crease as they look forward to a long partnership.
August 27, 2025 at 11:40 PM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Gous Out in 7th Over, Falcons 3 Down
The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lose their third wicket as Andries Gous falls in the 7th over (6.4) against the Trinbago Knight Riders. After a solid powerplay recovery, the Falcons are now 3 down, putting more pressure on Jewel Andrew to keep the innings steady.
The playing joining the crease now is Shakib Al Hasan with fans expecting better performance from him.The Falcons are at 50-3 after the end of 7th over with Sunil Narine as the bowler.
August 27, 2025 at 11:32 PM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Andrew’s Sixes Lift Falcons to 43/2 After Powerplay
The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons recover from a disastrous start with Jewel Andrew leading the charge. He smashed two sixes in the 6th over and helped the Falcons close the powerplay at 43/2 against the Trinbago Knight Riders.
After losing Cornwall and Gore for ducks in the first over, the Falcons are rebuilding steadily. Andries Gous is on the crease with Jewel Andrew as both of them look forward to maintaining themselves over there.
August 27, 2025 at 11:19 PM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Falcons Lose Two Wickets in First Over Without a Run
A nightmare start for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons after losing the toss to the Trinbago Knight Riders, who chose to bowl first. The Falcons are 0/2 in the opening over with both Rahkeem Cornwall and Karima Gore dismissed without scoring.
The Knight Riders strike early with the new ball, leaving the Falcons in deep trouble right at the start of their innings.
