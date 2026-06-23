Belize-flagged cargo vessel linked to biggest cocaine bust in Australia

Authorities allege the MV Wealth carried nearly 2.7 tonnes of cocaine later seized in Sydney, with the shipment believed to have entered Australia via Queensland before being moved across states by a criminal network.

Belize: A Belize-flagged cargo vessel has emerged as a key focus in an investigation into what Australian authorities are calling the largest cocaine seizure in the history of the country. According to the Australian police, MV Wealth, a cargo ship registered under the Belize flag, was used to transport nearly 2.7 metric tonnes of cocaine destined for Australia.

The vessel had since been seized in the Solomon Islands as part of an ongoing transnational organized crime investigation.

The massive drug haul was uncovered on June 19 when authorities found the cocaine hidden inside underground bunkers beneath three shipping containers at a semi-rural property in Londonderry, western Sydney. Concealed in plastic tubs beneath false floors, the narcotics are estimated to have a street value of around AU$816 million.

Investigators believe the shipment was brought ashore by boat at Midge Point in Queensland before being transported nearly 1,800 km south to Sydney by an organised criminal network.

Two men from Sydney, aged 21 and 25, have been arrested and charged with possessing a commercial quantity of an illicit drug. Both face the possibility of life imprisonment if convicted.

Authorities have linked the operation to an earlier Queensland drug seizure involving 178 kg of cocaine and 142 kg of methamphetamine which led to charges against six individuals.

While the investigation into this major drug bust continues, the alleged involvement of a Belize-flagged vessel has drawn international attention to the case. Australian law enforcement agencies say criminal syndicates continue to exploit remote sections of Queensland's extensive coastline to smuggle narcotics into the country, where high street prices make Australia one of the world's most profitable illicit drug markets.

Not only this, but Australian Federal Police Commander Stephen Jay said that locals pay some of the highest prices for cocaine in Australia which makes the country a lucrative market for drug traffickers.