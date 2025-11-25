Jamaica: Shopkeeper killed in police operation

Police say the shooting occurred around 5:00 a.m. on 21 November at Marlie Acres, Old Harbour, during a community operation.

Jamaica: A 37-year-old shopkeeper, Domar Lee, was shot and killed during an early-morning police operation in Old Harbour on Friday, prompting an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM).

The police report that the shooting incident took place around 5:00 a.m. on 21 November, at Marlie Acres in Old Harbour, as they were conducting an operation in the community.

The police allegedly came to Lee’s home, and upon entering his premises, Lee, armed with a firearm, allegedly ‘challenged’ them. Leaving the police officers to take defensive action by opening fire on the 37-year-old.

The 37-year-old was reportedly shot at his home, and taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police subsequently seized a .38 revolver firearm bearing three rounds of ammunition that was allegedly used by Lee during the confrontation.

Although there have been no reports that Lee fired the firearm.

The citizens of Jamaica took to Facebook to comment on the incident with many insisting for proof and further calling for police body-cams.

One user ‘Worlboss Jayseon’ stated “Still need body cameras on these officers always two side to the story. We want a better Jamaica but we nuh want the officer a carried out unlawful duty.”

While another user ‘Fitz-Roy Pinnock’ stated, “I support the JCF's effort to eradicate crime from Jamaica but I cannot support extra judicial killings. I think we are having too many cases of men being killed in supposed confrontations with the police. Are the police that ill equipped that they cannot overpower and bring these men in to face justice? Too often we are hearing of shoot out cases with the police where there are multiple casualties of "gunmen" but only a single gun recovered. These reports by the police are highly suspicious. Again, the police has a responsibility to help to fight crime but they cannot take a criminal approach to doing so!”