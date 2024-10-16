Saint Lucia’s Nina Compton launches first Cookbook, set to release in April 2025

The book will be released in April 2025 and chronicles the award-winning chef’s thrilling culinary journey from Saint Lucia to Jamaica, Miami and her adopted home of New Orleans.

Saint Lucia: Chef Nina Compton, a member of the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association, is all set to launch her debut cookbook, titled ‘Kwéyòl / Creole: Recipes, Stories, and Tings from a St. Lucian Chef’s Journey.’



The book will be released in April 2025 and chronicles the award-winning chef’s thrilling culinary journey from Saint Lucia to Jamaica, Miami and her adopted home of New Orleans.





While announcing the release of her book, Compton said, “It isn’t easy to make a book that draws from so many experiences and cultures, but that is my life, and that is my food, and so that is also this book. I am so proud of what we accomplished here. I can’t wait for you to read it and cook these recipes.”



The chef talked about the book sand said that it starts in her homeland of Saint Lucia and journeys to Jamaica, Miami and to her adopted home of New Orleans.

According to the information, the book was written in collaboration with award-winning writer Osayi Endolyn, will be published by Clarkson Potter, and is available for preorder now.



Notably, Chef Nina Compton, is an award-winning global culinary superstar born in Saint Lucia. She operates operates 2 fabulous restaurants in New Orleans and travels extensively spreading unique flavours.



She is a James Beard Awardee, has received the title of Best New Chef from Food & Wine and her restaurant has been listed as one of America’s Best Restaurants by Eater.



Most people saw her for the first time, on Top Chef season 11 New Orleans, where she was voted fan favourite & Runner-up.