Thursday, 17th October 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Saint Lucia’s Nina Compton launches first Cookbook, set to release in April 2025

The book will be released in April 2025 and chronicles the award-winning chef’s thrilling culinary journey from Saint Lucia to Jamaica, Miami and her adopted home of New Orleans.

Wednesday, 16th October 2024

Saint Lucia: Chef Nina Compton, a member of the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association, is all set to launch her debut cookbook, titled ‘Kwéyòl / Creole: Recipes, Stories, and Tings from a St. Lucian Chef’s Journey.’

The book will be released in April 2025 and chronicles the award-winning chef’s thrilling culinary journey from Saint Lucia to Jamaica, Miami and her adopted home of New Orleans.

While announcing the release of her book, Compton said, “It isn’t easy to make a book that draws from so many experiences and cultures, but that is my life, and that is my food, and so that is also this book. I am so proud of what we accomplished here. I can’t wait for you to read it and cook these recipes.”


The chef talked about the book sand said that it starts in her homeland of Saint Lucia and journeys to Jamaica, Miami and to her adopted home of New Orleans. 

She noted, “It isn’t easy to make a book that draws from so many experiences and cultures, but that is my life and that is my food, and so that is also this book. I am so proud of we we accomplished here. I can’t wait for you to read it and cook these recipes.”


According to the information, the book was written in collaboration with award-winning writer Osayi Endolyn, will be published by Clarkson Potter, and is available for preorder now.

Notably, Chef Nina Compton, is an award-winning global culinary superstar born in Saint Lucia. She operates operates 2 fabulous restaurants in New Orleans and travels extensively spreading unique flavours.

She is a James Beard Awardee, has received the title of Best New Chef from Food & Wine and her restaurant has been listed as one of America’s Best Restaurants by Eater.

Most people saw her for the first time, on Top Chef season 11 New Orleans, where she was voted fan favourite & Runner-up.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Mexico president looks to tighten bond with St Kitts and Nevis

Wednesday, 16th October 2024

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves
Uncategorised

St. Vincent PM Gonsalves hints at a fifth term

Wednesday, 16th October 2024

Uncategorised

Barbuda Airways may take to the skies soon

Wednesday, 16th October 2024

Edmund Bartlett
Uncategorised

Jamaica listed as number-five trending destination for New Year's travel

Wednesday, 16th October 2024

Uncategorised

Justice System in St Kitts-Nevis under threat: Douglas

Wednesday, 16th October 2024

Uncategorised

SKN Labour party first opposition to provide COVID-19 relief, set to dist...

Wednesday, 16th October 2024

Antigua and Barbuda to receive 21,000 doses of Pfizer from US
Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda to receive 21,000 doses of Pfizer from US

Wednesday, 16th October 2024

West Indies beats Australia after 27 years, Caribbean leaders extend congratulations (PC - Twitter)
Uncategorised

Historic Win: West Indies beats Australia after 27 year

Wednesday, 16th October 2024