Dominica engages US authorities, confirms valid visas unaffected following new travel proclamation 

PM Skerrit said the government acted quickly to engage US officials and reaffirmed Dominica’s respect for US sovereignty and shared security goals.

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has outlined the Government of Dominica’s response to a United States Presidential Proclamation issued on December 16, 2025, which introduces partial restrictions on the entry of Dominican nationals into the US beginning January 1, 2026.

While speaking on the matter, PM Skerrit said that the government moved swiftly after the announcement and engaged US officials at several levels to completely understand the scope and implications of the decision. He stated that Dominica respects the sovereign right of the United States to safeguard its national security and public safety and said that the nation has consistently cooperated with US authorities on shared security objectives.

According to the Prime Minister, immediate discussions were held with the US Embassy in Bridgetown and later with the US State Department in Washington through the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Dominica’s Embassy in Washington. These discussions focused on clarifying who would be affected by the restrictions and whether reforms already implemented by Dominica addressed the concerns raised.

The Dominican leader said the Government also formally requested urgent dialogue with the US administration to seek clarification and maintain open communication. He added that Dominican authorities were instructed to closely monitor developments and keep the public informed as the situation evolves.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that Dominica has been actively working with US officials over the past two years to strengthen oversight of its Citizenship by Investment Programme. He pointed to legislative reforms passed on October 14, 2025, describing them as the most comprehensive changes to the programme in the OECS to date.

The reforms, he explained, include mandatory residency requirements, tighter rules on name changes, stronger due diligence procedures, greater financial transparency, expanded authority to revoke citizenship where necessary and the creation of an independent regulatory body to oversee the programme.

PM Skerrit confirmed that while the US Proclamation has not been withdrawn, the government has received important clarification regarding its application. He stated that Dominican nationals who already hold valid US visas will continue to be permitted to travel to the United States under normal immigration procedures and that no existing visas are being cancelled as a result of the decision.

He further explained that individuals without US visas may still submit applications, although new visas cannot be issued to those affected while the restriction remains in place. At present, there are no additional visa requirements beyond existing US immigration processes.

The Prime Minister said a formal review of the restrictions is expected to take place 90 days after their implementation and discussions between both governments are continuing with the aim of resolving the issue.

He further expressed his confidence that Dominica’s recent legislative reforms directly address the areas of concern identified by US authorities including residency standards, enforcement mechanisms and security screening. He said the Government has sought confirmation on whether any further steps are required.