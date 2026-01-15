Barbados: St Michael technician dies after being electrocuted while installing electric fence at home 

The victim was installing an electric fence to protect his crops from monkeys when a routine evening turned tragic, leaving his family devastated.

Barbados: In a shocking development, a St Michael family is mourning the loss of their loved one, Simon Hippolyte, who was reportedly electrocuted outside his Licorish Village, St Michael home, Barbados on Wednesday evening.

According to relatives, the tragic incident occurred as Hippolyte was installing an electric fence on his property to protect his crops from monkeys that had been destroying his farm. What began as a routine evening quickly turned into a moment of devastation for his family.

The victim’s partner Alicia Mohan, aged 25, recounted that she was inside their home preparing dinner and became concerned when Hippolyte took longer than usual to come inside. She said it was not uncommon for him to remain outdoors working on small tasks, but as time passed and the food grew cold she became worried.

After looking outside, Mohan made the heartbreaking discovery of Hippolyte lying motionless on the ground in a grassy area near the property. The 42-year-old was later confirmed to have been electrocuted by the electric fence.

The sudden loss has left relatives and friends in deep shock. Mohan described her late partner as a kindhearted and giving individual who was fearless and extremely resourceful. She said he loved fixing things and could turn his hand to almost anything which earned him the nickname MacGyver among those who knew him.

Hippolyte’s father, Simon Jules, struggled to contain his emotions as he spoke about his son and he said that he was hardworking and always did everything possible to provide for himself, his family and others. He explained that his son likely returned to check on the fence he had constructed when the tragedy occurred.

Hippolyte was a trained technician and the owner of Rost Industries, a company specialising in the installation of air conditioning units. His death has sent shockwaves through the community where he was widely known for his work ethic and willingness to help.