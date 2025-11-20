Antigua’s Zamoni Martin earns Dominica Music Awards 2025 nomination for ‘Mash Up Kingdom’

The 2025 Dominica Music Awards ceremony will be held on January 3, 2026, at the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa, and voting has officially begun.

Antigua and Barbuda: Soca Artist Zamoni Martin from Antigua, known for his energetic performances and his EP “I AM”, has earned a nomination at the Dominica Music Awards 2025 for a cross-Caribbean collaboration.

The 2025 Dominica Music Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 3, 2026, at the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa. The voting for the awards has officially begun.

The nomination is a major milestone for the artist as he is extremely young and his talent has been recognized. Furthermore, he has also been nominated alongside Dominica’s Mr. Benji and Pahjo for their Bouyon Soca track “Mash Up Kingdom.” This collaboration showcases the growing musical connections between the two islands.

Zamoni is a versatile artist known to infuse traditional Antiguan sounds with modern and international influences. Due to his unique style, his single “We Bad” gained huge popularity. He is mostly known for his distinctive rough voice and contributions to the soca music industry in Caribbean and Europe.

He participated in various events, claiming the title “Best of the Rest King” and with that he has also been preparing for the KariSoca Caribbean Monarch competition. He also competed in a virtual party monarch competition during the pandemic with his hit song, “Work It.”

Fans consider him as the upcoming talent who has performed at a lot of carnivals in Antigua and Saint Lucia. His 2025 releases including tracks like “Right Here” and “Talking”, are available on various platforms.

Zomani Martin himself expressed his happiness and joy at being nominated for the music awards on his Facebook page as he posted “I’m beyond happy, grateful, and truly blessed to be nominated for the Soca Artist of the Year category at the Dominica Music Awards!"

Along with this he also appealed to his fans to vote for him as he stated “This one means a lot to me as an artist, and I’m asking all my supporters, friends, and family to please vote and share the link. Every single vote counts, and together we can bring this home!"