Tuesday, 3rd June 2025
Belize: Agric After Party draws massive crowd as Yung Bredda sets stage on fire

The energy was electric from the moment the gates opened, with various artists keeping the crowd hyped with nonstop music and vibes.

Monday, 2nd June 2025

Belize: The Agric After Party, headlined by Soca superstar Yung Bredda, delivered an explosive night of entertainment and marked the biggest event of the year in Belmopan. The event was organised by Play Chune Marketing in Belize and it drew thousands of partygoers who turned out in full force for a night that exceeded all expectations. 

According to the information, the energy was electric from the moment the gates opened, and Host DJ Dalla kept the crowd hyped while some of Belize’s top DJs which included the legendary Mr Flava, Evolution Sounds and YG Sounds had the avenue enlightened with nonstop vibes and music.  

The night hit new heights with global DJ duo Bobby Kush and Jerome from Guyana took over and sent the crowd into frenzy with their high energy set. However, the highlight of the evening came when Yung Bredda took the stage and delivered hit after hit and left the audience wanting more.  

Moreover, Rude Boy Ladies added more to the experience and kept the crowd entertained with lively performances throughout the night. Even the bartenders brought their A-game and served up drinks with flair and keeping the festive mood going strong.  

With top-tier entertainment, a massive turnout, and unforgettable vibes, the Agric After Party was truly a night to remember in the capital city. 

The videos and photos of the event is going viral on social media now with locals calling it a bang and saying that they want more of such events in Belize. “Belmopan need lots more nice events like this,” said a user named D Ulisa Avila while another said, “It was a fantastic show!” 

The videos clearly show a massive crowd of locals enjoying themselves as Yung Bredda takes to stage. He closed the event with nonstop energy and an electrifying crowd who were not ready to have an end to this night. 

Monica Walker

