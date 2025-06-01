Shocking: Vybz Kartel, Moliy pulls out of Trinidad’s One Caribbean Music Festival over contract disputes

The management of globally acclaimed dancehall artist Vybz Kartel has confirmed that he will not be performing at Trinidad's One Caribbean Music Festival due to ongoing contract disputes.

Trinidad and Tobago: Jamaican dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel, who was expected to headline the One Caribbean Music Festival last night, pulled out of the show just hours before it was scheduled to go live because of alleged unresolved issues with his contractual arrangements.

The management of the globally acclaimed dancehall artist confirmed that he will not be performing at the One Caribbean Music Festival in Trinidad. In an official statement, his team cited the failure on behalf of the promoter to meet contractual obligations as the reason for this last-minute cancellation.

The team emphasised that they made several attempts over the past few months to resolve the issues however the promoter was not able to fulfil major requirements as outlined in the performance agreement.

Not only this, but Ghanaian alté-pop sensation MOLIY also joined Vybz Kartel in withdrawing from the One Caribbean Music Festival in Trinidad & Tobago, dealing another blow to the highly anticipated event.

Moliy, who had already arrived in Trinidad and was ready to perform, pulled out hours before her scheduled set. Her team cited a lack of communication and unmet obligations by festival organisers as the reason behind the decision.

“This was truly disappointing,” her team said in a statement. “But Moliy remains committed to working with professional partners and hopes to return to T&T soon to shake it to the max.”

The back-to-back pullouts have raised questions about the festival’s internal management, even as organisers insist “the show will go on.”

Following this announcement, Kartel himself broke silence related to the controversy surrounding his no-show. Through an Instagram post, he said that they were very lenient' with the event promoter despite ongoing issues related to contractual obligations delays.

He also expressed disappointment over what he described as being at odds with the Trinidad and Tobago Government, stressing that his only aim was to perform for his fans.

Kartel also addressed the cancelation of the initial Carnival Friday show. “I came to perform—not to be at loggerheads with any government or entity,” he said. Addressing the promoter, he said, “You consistently missed deadlines, and I had to beg you, TJ. You're playing a game of lies. Now, you're putting me at odds with the Trinidad government. My job is to perform for the people, and I get paid to entertain."

The artiste’s remarks come after both he and Ghanaian singer MOLIY pulled out of the festival, citing similar concerns over the event’s handling.