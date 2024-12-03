Trinidad and Tobago celebrate its rich cocoa industry at World Cocoa and Chocolate Day Expo

During the Expo, the officials of Tourism Trinidad Ltd, in partnership with the National Archives, showcased an extravagant exhibition entitled “The History of Cocoa Production in Trinidad and Tobago”.

Trinidad and Tobago: The highly anticipated World Cocoa and Chocolate Day Expo took centre stage on November 29 and 30, at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Trinidad.

The annual event for the Expo, hosted by the Cocoa Research Centre (CRC) of the UWI, brought together cocoa farmers, chocolatiers, and chocolate loves to celebrate one of Trinidad and Tobago’s finest treasures – its world-renowned cocoa.

The CRC is the world’s oldest cocoa research facility and houses the international cocoa Genebank, containing a huge collection of cacao trees.

During the Expo, the officials of Tourism Trinidad Ltd, in partnership with the National Archives, showcased an extravagant exhibition entitled “The History of Cocoa Production in Trinidad and Tobago”.

The exhibition highlighted that the premium cocoa produced by the island nation is not just a global delicacy but is also a key driver for the blooming of the culinary and agro tourism sector on the country.

It was further emphasised that visitors are drawn to Trinidad, not just for its rich history and amazing attractions, but also for its immersive experiences created around local cocoa, such as the bean-to-bar process and authentic chocolate-flavoured culinary delights.

Notably, Cocoa plays an integral role in the tourism industry, connecting visitors to the culture, heritage, and economy of this country rooted since the colonial era. The tourism officials highlighted that by supporting the local cocoa sector, they are enhancing Destination Trinidad as a haven for unique and flavourful seasonal adventures.

The expo also featured several entrepreneurs creating value-added cocoa products (chocolate bars, truffles), and culinary delights such as cookies and even benne balls infused with chocolates, showcasing the industry that is poised for growth.

Other major highlights of the Chocolate Day Expo were insights from exhibitors relishing the finest cocoa products, rejoicing the creations made from Trinitario cocoa, as well as a live cuisine challenge inspired by this exceptional ingredient.

One of the vendors at the expo, Donna Mora, featured a wide range of cocoa-based products at the expo.

She added that her company blends tourism and cocoa and makes it into this awesome product which caters to people from across the globe. The products are appreciated by consumers from countries including Japan, Singapore, Norway, UK and Australia.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Cocoa Industry

The cocoa industry of Trinidad and Tobago has a rich history which spans from early 1500s. The island nation was the third largest producer of cocoa by 1830 as it accounted for 20 percent of the world’s supply.

As of now, the island produces 420 tons of cocoa on an annual basis. The island nation is home to some of the finest cocoa varieties in the world such as Trinitario, Criollo, and Forastero.

With such exhibitions and events to uplift the cocoa production sector of the nation, Trinidad and Tobago thrives to make it to the top in beholding the island’s unique and flavourful products at the international stage, and also to market the nation’s cocoa industry at the global trades.