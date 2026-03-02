St Vincent: 17-year-old athlete dies over a year after brutal school attack 

The incident reportedly took place outside a school compound at the hands of a fellow student after a disagreement, leaving the victim with several stab wounds while preparing for final examinations.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Seventeen-year-old Alia McDowald, a student at Central Leeward Secondary School in Barrouallie, St Vincent and a rising athlete has died after a prolonged medical battle which arose after being stabbed in the neck back in November 2024.

The incident reportedly took place outside a school compound at the hands of a fellow student who from another secondary school after a disagreement. At the time of the incident, McDowald was preparing to sit her final examinations for secondary school graduation, and she sustained several stab wounds.

Her family confirmed that one of the stabs pierced her windpipe which made it necessary for the doctors to put a tube in her throat while other stabs damaged her lungs and that led to a severe infection.

The victim spent extended periods in hospital and suffered major weight loss with the most recent medical report which came out just a few days ago indicated that she was seeking blood donations.

Notably, the suspect, who is also a minor has not been charged as yet but according to verified reports by, “Prosecutors were instructed to charge her alleged assailant with wounding with intent” 3 days prior to her untimely death, charges that were supposedly scheduled to be placed today (Monday March 2nd). However, due to her passing over a year after the incident, the assailant may not be charged for her death in accordance to Section 169 of the criminal code.

The incident has left the nation in shock with the locals mourning the loss of a young athlete who was moving forward in her career at a very fast pace.

Minister of Education Phillip Jackson also took to Facebook to express his condolences and said, “We mourn the passing of young Alia McDowall. My condolences to her family, relatives, school mates and all who mourn. Alia’s passing is painful on so many levels. Let us each commit to a culture of peace at all times and in all situations. There is just too much pain and loss.”

“The depth of the distress I am feeling in relation to the death of the young lady Alia McDowall cannot be adequately described,” said a local named Leslyn Greenidge while another said, “WE NEED JUSTICE FOR ALIA MCDOWALL SOMEBODY NEED TO ANSWER FOR HER DEATH.”