2025-10-13 16:54:15
20 Notorious gang leaders flee Guatemala prison, Belize tightens borders

The gang members were high-ranking figures in one of Central America's most notorious and violent criminal organizations.

Sasha Baptiste

Belize: The Belize city remains on high alert following the escape of 20 senior ‘Barrio 18’ gang members from Guatemala's Fraijanes II maximum-security prison early on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Authorities warn that the fugitives, linked to murders, extortion, and cross-border drug trafficking, are considered armed and dangerous.

According to Belize police officials, the gang members were high-ranking members of one of Central America's most violent criminal organizations. They were known by aliases such as "Chucho," "Liro Strong," "Happy," "Cartoon," "Smoking," and "Psyco."

According to Guatemala's Centro Antipandillas Transnacional (CAT), the 20 fugitives are considered highly dangerous and armed. They are linked to heinous crimes, including murders, extortion rings, and cross-border drug trafficking operations.

Belizean authorities reported that the Policía Nacional Civil (PNC) along with the support from FBI and Interpol will launch their investigation and international manhunt. Also, the regional intelligence agencies have a suspicion that some of the fugitives may already be trying to enter Belize or Honduras through unofficial border routes to avoid arrest.

Additionally, being aware of this scenario, the Police department of Belize City and Ministry of Home Affairs decided to increase patrols along the western border, particularly in Benque Viejo del Carmen and San Ignacio.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise extreme caution, warning that the situation is serious and dangerous. They also advised the public to report any suspicious individuals immediately. Officials warned that the fugitives are "violent, ruthless, and well-connected" and capable of killing anyone to protect themselves.

Guatemalan authorities have also released the names and the photographs of the 20 escapees, who are linked to factions such as “Solo Para Locos,” “Crazy Gangsters,” and “Hollywood Gangsters.”

Along with this, they also assured the public that the investigation into the matter is ongoing, as the regional intelligence agencies are working together to arrest these criminals.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

