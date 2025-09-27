Dominica hands over 16 new apartments in Roseau South, advancing housing revolution programme

Dominica: Relief and joy has filled the families of Roseau South as the Government of Dominica marks another milestone in its housing programme. On September 25, the Government officially handed over 16 brand-new three bedroom apartment units to citizens who were severely impacted by Hurricane Maria.

Following the ceremony, the government, through an official post on social media said, “After the devastation of Hurricane Maria, the housing challenge in Dominica became even more urgent. Many families were left vulnerable, and rebuilding stronger, safer homes became a national priority.”

The ceremony took place on Thursday at 4:30 p.m, marking another milestone for Dominica’s Government and its ongoing commitment to providing safe, resilient, and modern homes for Dominican families. The handover was part of the Government’s ongoing Housing Revolution Programme which aims to provide citizens with a roof following the severe damage by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The handing over of the 16 homes was facilitated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, led by Melissa Poponne Skerrit, along with the Parliamentary Representative for Roseau South, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite.

Minister Melissa Skerrit, through an official Facebook post, expressed her happiness and said, “Perched on the hillside with stunning views of the Caribbean Sea and blessed with the constant fresh breeze of the mountains, this project is more than housing, it’s hope, security, and a new beginning.”

She also thanked the MMC Development Ltd whose dedication and efficiency made it possible to complete this project in record time.

Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite, Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau South Constituency, expressed her deep pride after seeing the project’s completion as she emphasized on the importance of housing security used to empower families and strengthen communities.

'Today, 16 families will receive not only the keys to new apartments, but also the keys to stability, dignity, and opportunity,' she said. 'This is the vision of a new Dominica, where no family is left behind.' She added that the housing construction was about more than just building walls and roofs, it was about building futures.

The Eggleston Housing Development is one of several major housing projects completed across the island and highlights the government’s long-term commitment to building resilient communities in the face of climate challenges and socio-economic pressures.