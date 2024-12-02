PM Mottley and regional leaders engage US Congressional Delegation on Climate, Security, Economic Development

She was joined by her counterparts including Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Keith Rowley, President of Guyana Irfaan Ali and Minister of Finance of St Vincent and the Grenadines Camillo Gonsalves.

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, on Saturday, participated in a significant bi-partisan meeting with a Congressional Delegation led by US House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries.

This high level meeting was held during Barbados’ celebration of its 58th Anniversary of Independence and its 3rd anniversary of the Republic as well as the centenary of Shirley Chisholm’s birth.

The discussions spanned around several critical areas of mutual interest such as regional security, climate crisis, access to concessional funding, economic transformation and market access and near-shoring.

The leaders talked about reinforcing efforts to maintain the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace and addressing the disproportionate effects of Small Island Developing States while advocating for urgent global action.

They also called for financial models based on vulnerability rather than GDP per capita to better reflect the unique challenges faced by the region.

PM Mottley said that it was further proposed that a new development and investment agenda should be put in place to drive sustainable growth and to also explore pathways to enhance trade opportunities while strengthening economic partnerships.

According to the information, the Barbadian Prime Minister along with PM Rowley and President Ali reiterated the region’s commitment to boosting strategic alliances that prioritised sustainable development, equitable trade and regional security.

Meanwhile, Minority leader Jeffries also confirmed his commitment to supporting the region’s development agenda while emphasising the significance of deepening US Caribbean relations in addressing the critical global issues.

Other members of the Congressional Delegation present were Aumua Amata Radewagen, Maxine Waters, Gregory Meeks, Barbara Lee, Steven Horsford, Yvette Clarke, Joyce Beatty, Robin Kelly and Stacey E. Plaskett. Also joining the meeting was Mark Green.

The Government of Barbados noted that it remains unwavering in its efforts to boost policies and collaborations that foster regional prosperity while elevating Barbados and the Caribbean’s voice on the international stage.