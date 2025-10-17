Trinidad: Imraz “Clubs” Ali laid to rest amid ongoing murder probe

One of the suspects reportedly confessed and led police to a remote site off North Coast Road, where Ali’s body was found wrapped in plastic and duct tape at the bottom of a steep embankment.

Trinidad and Tobago: Charleville residents gathered on Wednesday to lay Imraz “Clubs” Ali to rest, nearly a month after he went missing and days after police discovered his body along the North Coast Road.

According to police reports, Ali’s decaying body was discovered on Saturday, October 11, after the business man had reportedly gone missing on September 4, after being last seen with Damien Deodath, another businessman who has denied involvement in his death.

Following police investigations and a search that led to arrest of the main suspect, Deodath, a businessman who was found hiding at his mother’s home and claiming he had dropped Ali off in Bamboo with a bag of cash, reports that had no evidence to.

The police reportedly captured five other suspects including a Venezuelan man, a Guyanese woman, and three Trinidadian men with one of the suspects confessing and leading investigators to the location where Ali’s body was.

October 11, one of the accused reportedly led investigators to the remote North Coast Road location where Ali’s body was found at the bottom of a steep embankment, about 400 meters beyond the pillars carefully and professionally wrapped in plastic and duct tape to prevent any odor escaping.

Following the discovery of Ali’s body, the authorities reportedly conducted an autopsy on Tuesday, October 14 and confirmed that Ali died from asphyxia, shock and hemorrhage, and polytrauma. Meaning the business man suffered multiple severe injuries, beaten, was strangled, and beaten before being killed, wrapped and thrown away.

The high-profile case has come to a tragic ending as the police are still continuing with the investigations to name the accused.

Hundreds of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago were seen gathered at the Munroe Road Muslim Cemetery where Charleville businessman Imraz “Clubs” Ali was being laid to rest following a funeral service at the Charleville Highway Mosque.

With many condemning the violent acts and being heard hoping whoever did the inhumane act to rot in prison.

Multiple citizens have also taken to Facebook to issue their condolences, with one writing, “My prayers with the family hope justice prevail and may his soul rest in eternal peace.”