Belize: Football star Sidney Montenegro and brother die in tragic road accident

Belize: Two siblings died and a man was hospitalized after a deadly car accident took place at the vicinity of Bladden Village between the miles of 62 and 63 on the Thomas Vincent Ramos Highway on June 8, 2025.

The dead siblings identified as Sidney Montenegro and David Montenegro, were residents of Bella Vista Village, while the third victim Asucion Tush, was a 42-year-old teacher from Independence Village, Belize who is hospitalised in critical condition.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 5:23 pm when the two siblings were making their way back home after swimming at the Bladen River. It is being said that the male sibling who was driving the truck lost control of the vehicle causing the truck to flip and eject his sister out. Tragically, both siblings died, while the third passenger, Asucion Tush, survived with severe injuries.

The police responded immediately to the scene, where they found a brown Wingle pick up truck lying on the driver’s side in a roadside drain. The vehicle is said to be travelling from Medina Bank towards Bella Vista Village when it overturned.

The dead body of the young woman was found approximately 28 feet from the vehicle lying face down. On the other hand, the other sibling’s body was found lying next to the truck lying face down. The police officials pronounced both the siblings dead on the scene, while the third victim was found six feet away from the vehicle in a responsive state, to which he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Investigations also revealed that the men involved in the accident were initially stuck inside the truck but managed to crawl out. Later, Montenegro succumbed to his injuries and died while Tush was able to be rescued.

Sidney Montenegro was notably a domestic worker of Bella Vista Village and her brother David Montenegro was unemployed.

According to the information, 21-year-old Sidney Montenegro was a rising star in Belizean football and her younger brother David Montenegro 20 had just finished school.

The two siblings, originally from Costa Rica, made Belize their home, and were beloved members of the community. Sidney was particularly notable for her exceptional skills on the field and her warm personality, passion, and unwavering spirit, which endeared her to the community.

Her dedication and talent had set her apart when she joined the Sagitun Girlz in 2023 and became a crucial part of her team both on and off the field. She played with dedication and on May 31st led her team to victory at the Premier Women’s League of Belize (PWLB).

Which earned the team an honor to represent Belize in the upcoming UNCAF tournament that is to take place this July. Sidney’s presence was always marked by her radiant smile, love and joy across all who came to her

Her Brother David who had just graduated from Independent High School on June 7th was a familiar face around the football community, always present and cheering his sister on in her matches and practice.

The incident left everyone shocked and the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) and other members of the community expressed their condolences to the family, teammates, and friends of the Montenegro over the recent passing of their two teenagers who both had bright futures ahead.