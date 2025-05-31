Tragedy in Belize: 3-year-old drowns in bucket of water

Reports indicate that the child’s sibling left him alone in the residence, later discovering the baby boy's head submerged in a bucket of water.

Belize: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old boy drowned in a bucket of water sometimes after 5 am on Friday in Red Bank Village, Stann Creek in Belize. According to the police, the toddler was left in the care of his sibling, who reportedly is also a minor, when the incident took place.

It is reported that the child’s sibling left him alone inside the residence and later found the baby boy’s head in a bucket of water. He immediately called his neighbours who subsequently made a call to the child’s parents.

As a report was made the police, they arrived at the thatch home just after 5 30 am and transported the toddler to the Independence Polyclinic of Belize where he was pronounced dead by a medical official. His body was later transported to the Southern Regional Hospital where he awaits a postmortem examination.

The preliminary investigation reveals that foul play is not suspected however the matter still remains under investigation. It is believed that the child fell into the bucket of water with his head inside, possibly while trying to play with the water.

The parents of the child were also seen inconsolable after learning about the shocking incident.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with several locals taking to Facebook and expressing their shock over this tragic development.

“Sad. A little brother of mine almost died like that when he was a toddler as well. kids love water. my mom always tells us the story. condolences to the family. What a tragedy,” said Flori Amaya while another user said, “That why children are very hard to be left alone anything can happen in a minute it can happen.”

Several others sent their deepest condolences to the family of the victim and suggested them not to leave their children alone saying that an adult should always be present to take care of them.