Saturday, 31st May 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Tragedy in Belize: 3-year-old drowns in bucket of water

Reports indicate that the child’s sibling left him alone in the residence, later discovering the baby boy's head submerged in a bucket of water.

Saturday, 31st May 2025

Belize: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old boy drowned in a bucket of water sometimes after 5 am on Friday in Red Bank Village, Stann Creek in Belize. According to the police, the toddler was left in the care of his sibling, who reportedly is also a minor, when the incident took place.  

It is reported that the child’s sibling left him alone inside the residence and later found the baby boy’s head in a bucket of water. He immediately called his neighbours who subsequently made a call to the child’s parents.  

As a report was made the police, they arrived at the thatch home just after 5 30 am and transported the toddler to the Independence Polyclinic of Belize where he was pronounced dead by a medical official. His body was later transported to the Southern Regional Hospital where he awaits a postmortem examination.  

The preliminary investigation reveals that foul play is not suspected however the matter still remains under investigation. It is believed that the child fell into the bucket of water with his head inside, possibly while trying to play with the water. 

The parents of the child were also seen inconsolable after learning about the shocking incident.  

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with several locals taking to Facebook and expressing their shock over this tragic development.  

Sad. A little brother of mine almost died like that when he was a toddler as well. kids love water. my mom always tells us the story. condolences to the family. What a tragedy,” said Flori Amaya while another user said, “That why children are very hard to be left alone anything can happen in a minute it can happen.” 

Several others sent their deepest condolences to the family of the victim and suggested them not to leave their children alone saying that an adult should always be present to take care of them.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Flash floods last weekend. Facebook
Uncategorised

PNP defiant after Jamaica MP blames them for flood woes

Saturday, 31st May 2025

(file photo)
Uncategorised

Dominica's government gave students an additional $7 million during 2016-...

Saturday, 31st May 2025

Uncategorised

Fire engulfs John Gumbs home at Palmetto

Saturday, 31st May 2025

Uncategorised

Bermuda on high alert as Hurricane Teddy moves across the Atlantic

Saturday, 31st May 2025

Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

Everything is not perfect but we have to be truthful that Dominica has co...

Saturday, 31st May 2025

American Airlines to start regular flights from USA to Dominica from April 2022
Uncategorised

American Airlines to start regular flights from USA to Dominica in April...

Saturday, 31st May 2025

Health Minister, Terrance Deyalsingh, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Minister Terrance Deyalsingh urges community to not cast down healthcare...

Saturday, 31st May 2025

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Breast Cancer survivor’s dance steps at Sugar Mas win...

Saturday, 31st May 2025