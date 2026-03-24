Belize children hospitalised after eating suspected poisoned bread

Two minors in Orange Walk Town fell ill and were rushed to hospital after consuming bread contaminated with an unknown substance, police revealed.

Belize: Two kids were hospitalized in Orange Walk Town, after eating the bread that was poisoned or contaminated. The incident took place on Sunday, March 22, 2026, in August Pine Ridge Village.

CIB officers received a report at around 7:20 pm, stating that two minors were taken to the Northern Regional Hospital for emergency care. The report was made by the children's 34-year-old caretaker.

She said that she found a plastic bag containing three sweet breads while she was securing a nearby house at around 6:20 pm. The caretaker told the police that she did not know that the bread was unsafe to eat.

Later, she gave the bread to the two children - a 16-year old girl and a 7-year old boy. The girl took a bite of the bread when she noticed some white powder on it, after which she started having trouble breathing. The younger boy also took a bite but quickly spat it out after he started feeling dizzy.

The care taker took the kids to the hospital where they were immediately checked by the medical team.

Authorities said that the substance which was found on the bread has not been determined yet. The kids are in a stable condition and under monitoring at the hospital.

Investigations remain active as the Belize police try to determine the origin of the white substance. People are sharing their prayers for the children and their family.

Gwen Zuniga-Mai said, “Thank you Father for them to be stable place your healing hands on them and heal them in Jesus name,” while Shami Mallela Flowers wrote, “Poor kids praying for their recovery hope a proper investigation will be done.”