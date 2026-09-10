PM Skerrit rejects claims he ignored Gregor Nassief, reveals letters and FIU referral

PM Skerrit said he communicated with Gregor Nassief through letters, WhatsApp and meetings, while confirming that the businessman’s allegations had been forwarded to the Financial Intelligence Unit.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit rejected claims that he ignored correspondence from businessman Gregor Nassief and said that he responded through letters, Whatsapp and meetings, referred allegations to the FIU and had engaged with Nassief more than any other businessman in Dominica.

During his press conference on September 10, 2026, Skerrit also questioned Nassief’s increasing involvement in public and political discussions while responding separately to allegations concerning the presence of Special Branch officers near a meeting at the Fortune Hotel.

He first mentioned Nassief while discussing the opposition United Workers Party following its defeat in the September 7 Roseau North by-election.

While questioning who was effectively directing the opposition, the Prime Minister described Nassief as a “yet to be first time voter” who leads what he called an “independent opposition group”. PM Skerrit further alleged that Nassief was influencing the team of UWP political leader Dr Thomson Fontaine, including discussions surrounding the party’s economic plan, wages and its position on the CBI Programme.

He later turned directly to the ‘Gregor Nassief letters’ and rejected suggestions that correspondence from Nassief gone unanswered.

“There is an impression being spread out there that I do not respect the citizens of this country who reach out to me on matters of concern,” Skerrit said and added that this included correspondence from Nassief which the businessman claimed had received no response.

“I want to say to you that this is categorically untrue,” the Prime Minister declared.

PM Skerrit said he had several letters with him during the press conference which he had written in response to Nassief and indicated that the correspondence could eventually be shared with the media.

“I can't respond to every letter somebody writes to me, but I respond to the substantive aspect of that,” he said.

According to Dr Skerrit, Nassief has written several open letters concerning the CBI Programme, concessions connected to his business interests, minimum wage and other matters.

The Prime Minister said that while he does not generally respond publicly to open letters, he had communicated privately with Nassief. “Mr. Nassief should tell you that I responded to him by WhatsApp and in small letters where he felt that he had some points,” he added.

According to him, Nassief lacked an understanding of particular processes or laws, so he drew those matters to his attention.

The Dominican leader maintained that although he had not replied to every individual letter, and his responses may not have been the answers Nassief wanted, he had “certainly responded most respectfully”.

The Prime Minister also addressed Nassief’s allegations concerning billions of dollars which the businessman has claimed were diverted away from the Treasury to foreign firms.

He stressed that such claims remain allegations unless proven and said the material submitted by Nassief had been referred to the Financial Intelligence Unit for investigation.

“His allegations and the evidence that he has submitted have been forwarded to me from him by me to the FIU for investigation,” the PM said. “So I send those things to FIU for investigation.”

Not only this, but Dr Skerrit also read portions of previous correspondence concerning the CBI Programme and issues raised by Nassief.

In one response, the Prime Minister told Nassief that the government was aware of some non-compliance issues he had mentioned and was exploring ways to address them. The correspondence also referred to discussions surrounding assistance to the hotel sector. He emphasised that he had instructed the Financial Secretary to work with the Ministry of Tourism to assess what assistance could be provided.

The same correspondence dealt with a request concerning the alien landholding tax. According to the PM, Nassief wanted the tax removed or reduced to facilitate his business, but the government decided it would not be prudent to revise the rates or grant concessions at the time.

Dr Skerrit further read from a response to a September 10, 2023 letter from Nassief, in which he told the businessman that his “frank commentary and advice” had been appreciated.

The correspondence acknowledged changes being made to the CBI Programme, including amendments to legislation and procedures as well as changes to the structure and staffing of the CBI Unit.

“We are committed to ensuring accountability and transparency within the programme to the benefit of the Dominican people and all stakeholders,” Skerrit read from his response.

The letter concluded by thanking Nassief for his contribution.

The DLP leader further noted that Nassief wrote to him on minimum wage issues in 2021 and again in 2025. Reading from his response to the more recent correspondence, he said the government recognised the contribution of Nassief’s company, GEMS Holding Limited, to tourism and national employment.

“Your investment and your commitment to service excellence are well known and greatly appreciated,” the correspondence stated.

However, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit said the government also had a responsibility to ensure that lower-paid workers received wages reflecting the cost of living and allowing them to support their families with dignity.

“The government's objective is not merely to raise wages, but to raise standards, to encourage decent work and to support a sustainable, competitive and vibrant private sector,” he said in the response.

He further revisited a July 2021 letter from Nassief concerning a minimum wage increase during the COVID-19 period and said the government had considered concerns about the timing of the increase but maintained that raising the minimum wage was a progressive rather than punitive measure. The Prime Minister also pointed to financial support provided to tourism workers and businesses during the pandemic.

PM Skerrit further rejected claims that he had been dismissive of Nassief or the private sector and said that he had engaged with the businessman extensively over the years.

“I can say to the public that in all businessmen in Dominica, I have had more communication and engagement with Mr Nassief on many issues, especially issues regarding his business,” he said and noted that he had visited and promoted Nassief’s properties and participated in meetings concerning his investments.

The Prime Minister also quoted an older statement from Nassief in which he had dismissed claims that EC$1.2 billion could have gone missing from the CBI Programme as “at best, intellectual dishonesty and at worst, intellectual incompetence”. He then questioned, “What more could I say in response to Mr Nassief?”

He also criticised Nassief’s recent letters on the voter confirmation process, saying, “I did tell Mr Nassief that his letters are not helping the public in confirmation.” According to Skerrit, citizens should instead be encouraging people to confirm their registration and protect their right to vote.

Later, responding to allegations that Special Branch officers were present near a meeting involving Nassief at the Fortune Hotel, Skerrit denied giving any instructions for officers to attend. He said the officers did not enter or disturb the meeting and dismissed the controversy as a “red herring” and a “non-issue”.

“So there's nothing untoward about this. It's not targeted solely at Mr Nassief or anybody,” he concluded.