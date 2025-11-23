Guyana: Teen dies after school bus overturns on Corentyne Road

The tragic accident, which left 16-year-old dead and injured other students and teachers, occurred on Friday night around 6 pm.

Guyana: A 16-year-old Jodea Seline died after a bus transporting her and her fellow students overturned at Number 63 Village on the Corentyne.

According to preliminary reports the horrific accident that left the 16-year-old schoolgirl dead and other students and teachers injured took place on Friday night around 6 p.m. as the Minibus, driven by a teacher was heading back home, carrying the students who were from a sports event in Corriverton.

Reportedly as they were driving on Corentyne Road at high speed the driver attempted to swerve over a horse but despite the evasive manoeuvre, the bus struck the animal and subsequently toppled with the school children inside.

Shivpersaud Bacchus, Regional Commander confirmed the accident and the death of 16-year-old Jodea from Limlair Village in Corentyne, Berbice who was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

Commander Bacchus mentioned that other victims, including a teacher and other students that were present in the vehicle were rescued and taken to the Number 75 Hospital where they remain in critical condition and receiving emergency medical care.

The tragedy has cast a pall over the local community as authorities have launched an investigation into the horrific accident that involved school teenagers. With hundreds of Guyana citizens taking to Facebook to express their sorrow over the tragic accident.

With one user ‘Fred Hoosein’ sending condolences to the family of 16-year-old Jodea writing, “Praying for comfort and strength for the family and loved ones of this little girl that was taken too soon. May God’s peace surround them in this heartbreaking time.”

While another user ‘Nazir Mohamed’ concerned for safety writing, “The drivers will have to follow the speed limit. The Police will have periodic spot check for speeders Radar Cameras. Too frequent accident are happening. Impose heavy penalty which includes suspension of license.”