5 dead and 8 injured in a deadly church shooting in Michigan 

The gunman suspect proceeded to deliberately set fire to the church before attempting to escape.

United States: A shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan leaves five people dead and eight people injured on the Sunday of September 28.

According to police reports the Sunday church service ended in horror after 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford rammed his vehicle through the front doors of the church building located in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan and began firing rounds at people who were attending Sunday service.

Furthermore, the gunman suspect proceeded to deliberately set fire to the church before attempting to escape.

According to those present at the scene, the law enforcement officers arrived at the church that was up in flames within 30 seconds of receiving a 911 call, and began exchanging gunfire and within 8 minutes the suspected shooter had been "neutralized" by a Department of Natural Resources officer and a Grand Blanc Township officer in the back parking lot of the church.

Reportedly till now 5 people have been reported as dead and 8 people injured with two of the five having gunshot wounds. Investigators say that more victims may be found inside the church once the debris has been cleared by the first responders as they are still working around the clock to find additional bodies that have not been unaccounted for.

According to the special agent in charge for the ATF’s Detroit Field Division, James Deir, the suspect utilized an assault rifle to shoot at the congregation and an accelerant, believed to be gasoline, was used by him to set the blaze inside the church.

He further said that some "suspected explosive devices" were found at the crime scene, but it is not yet clear whether they were used to initiate the fire.

The FBI, which is leading the investigation, is reportedly treating the attack as an act of targeted violence. Further investigations into the shooting are ongoing. Grand Blanc is a suburb of Flint, located approximately an hour north of Detroit.