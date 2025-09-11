Trinidad: Newborn baby dies 2 days after birth, police launch probe

The infant reportedly became unresponsive after 8:50 p.m. on September 8, last seen alive by her mother, while lying in the crib.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officials in Trinidad and Tobago have launched an investigation into the death of a 2-day-old infant known as Fabion Maison who died on Monday evening after being born on Saturday.

Police reports indicate the infant allegedly stopped being responsive after 8:50 p.m on September 8, when 22-year-old Trinika Boodramsingh, mother of the infant, last saw her child responsive laying in the crib.

Reportedly approximately 20 minutes later, Trinika came back to breastfeed Fabion but the child was unresponsive. She quickly rushed him to the Point Fortin Hospital where doctors' attempts to revive him failed and Fabion was declared dead around 10:20 pm.

The officials at the hospital proceeded to contact the police around 11:30 informing them that a two-day-old baby, Fabion Maison, was brought in unresponsive by his mother. The police arriving at the hospital conducted a quick examination of the child's body and reported that there were no signs of foul play as the baby’s body had no visible marks of violence on the body.

The police ordered the child’s body then be removed from the hospital and transported to the visible marks of violence on the body where a post mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death of the 2-day-old infant.

Hundreds of citizens have taken to Facebook to express their grief and offer their condolences over the sudden passing of Fabion with some speculating it might be due Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SDIS).

With one user writing, “Possibly Sudden Infant Death Syndrome!(SIDS) My condolences to the Family of the baby!”

While another wrote, “I am deeply saddened by your loss parents accept my deepest condolences just remember nothing happens without god being in the plan of things grieve your loss as expected but remember god is in control and has his reason for every situation again my deepest condolences to you and yours.”