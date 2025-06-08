Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay shot during campaign in Bogotá

Miguel Uribe Turbay, a 39-year-old Colombian presidential candidate was shot at least three times during a highly attended campaign event in the capital city of Bogota. Responding immediately, the police officials arrested a 15-year-old suspect at the scene, the attorney general’s office confirmed.

According to a footage going viral on the internet, Turbay was seen being shot midway his address at a campaign event in a public park in the Fontibon neighbourhood in Bogota, Colombia. The serious attack turned the situation chaotic and tense as the senator received two gunshot wounds to his head and one in the knee.

The member of the Democratic Center Party was then immediately rushed to the hospital where he is receiving treatment to his critical injuries. The police officials on the other hand detained the suspect on the spot by shooting him to his knee. The police officials also detained a 9mm Glock Type Firearm from the suspect.

Turbay was notably running for the upcoming presidential elections scheduled to take place in Colombia in 2026. His wife Maria Claudia Tarazona in response to the brutal attack called on the nation to pray for his survival as she emphasized that he has been ‘Fighting for his life.’

“Miguel is currently fighting for his life, let us ask God to guide the hands of the doctors who are treating him,” she said.

The Democratic Center Party also condemned the attack in a statement released by them following the attack where they called the attack a threat to ‘Democracy and Freedom in Colombia.’ The party however didn’t disclose many details regarding Turbay’s condition.

Defence Minister offers reward to aid in investigation

On the other hand, the Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez also condemned the attack and offered a 3bn peso ($730,000) reward for anyone who provides the information behind the vile attack.

Pedro also released a video message in which he was seen addressing the nation and called for unity to wish Turbay for his recovery while describing the incident as a ‘Day of Pain.’ He further emphasized that there is only a political difference between Turbay and the government, while stressing “only political” in his address.

Following the dreadful incident, Colombians have been extending their wishes to the political candidate for his fast recovery on the internet and have been actively advocating for justice in the case.