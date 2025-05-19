Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

Biden was diagnosed on Friday following a medical visit last week for urinary related symptoms, shortly after leaving office in January.

The former President of the United States, Joe Biden, has been diagnosed with a serious type of prostate cancer at the age of 82. According to the sources, the cancer has spread to other parts of his body as well, including his bones.

Following the development came out, leaders from across the political spectrum, including Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and Hillary Clinton, have shared messages of support, wishing him a full and speedy recovery.

His office stated that the cancer has metastasized to the bone and has a Gleason score of nice, which is a more ‘aggressive’ case. The office said that while this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.

According to the Center for Disease Control, this type of prostate cancer is the most common cancer other than non-melanoma skin cancer and is also one of the leading causes of death in an average US man.

As of now, Biden and his family, are said to be reviewing the best treatment options. The office of the former President also added that the cancer is hormone-sensitive which means it can likely be managed.

The former President also received support from both sides of the aisle with President Donald Trump writing on his social media platform Truth Social that he and First Lady Melania Trump are deeply saddened to hear about the recent medical diagnosis of Joe Biden.

He further extended his warmest and best wishes to former First Lady Jill Biden and added, “We wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

I'm deeply saddened to learn of former President Joe Biden’s diagnosis.



On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I extend our thoughts and prayers to him and his family during this challenging time. We pray they find strength and peace in the days ahead. — Mia Amor Mottley (@miaamormottley) May 18, 2025

Moreover, leaders from across the Caribbean also expressed a full and speedy recovery to the former President. Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, through a post on X, said, “I'm deeply saddened to learn of former President Joe Biden’s diagnosis. On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I extend our thoughts and prayers to him and his family during this challenging time. We pray they find strength and peace in the days ahead.”