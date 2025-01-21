Kamla Persad Bissessar hails Trump, calls Biden’s Presidency ‘global disaster’

Trinidad and Tobago: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar extended congratulations to newly elected US President Donald Trump on his historic inauguration and called Joe Biden’s administration a ‘disaster’ for the American people and the world.

Notably, Donald Trump took the oath of office on Monday, January 20, 2025, marking the beginning of his second term of USA’s President.

Through an official press release to congratulate the new President, Kamla Persad publicly saluted his resilience, commitment and fighting spirit and said that he has survived assassination attempts, years of personal attack and political persecution and still stands strong with victory in his hands in the end.

Talking about the previous Biden government, Persad Bissessar said that they only focused on pushing a woke and extreme left-wing agenda which offended the basic common sense and morality while overturning the norms of civilized public life, censored and cancelled dissenting views, disoriented and mutilated children, disparaged religious and conservative values, fuelled wars globally, weaponized he judicial system against political opponents and increased corruption, nepotism, crime, homelessness, poverty and wealth inequality.

She further pointed out that she carefully noted President Trump’s inaugural speech and the list of executive orders he announced were faithful to his campaign promises. Opposition Leader of Trinidad and Tobago now anticipated significant and dramatic changes in international cooperation, foreign affairs, diplomacy and bilateral relations. She said that she is looking forward to the return of excellence and intelligence as a standard criterion for getting access to equal opportunities.

According to her, the people of Trinidad and Tobago and the United States of America have profound and significant connections at several levels and their futures are inevitably intertwined.

She emphasised that President Trump is the leader America needs right now, and she wished him and his government the richest blessings of the god and his guidance in all their actions for the greater good of US and the rest of the world.

The leader now looks forward to working with the new President at various levels and across various field to benefit both the people of US and the twin-island nation.