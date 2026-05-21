Saint Lucia expands direct US flight services for Summer 2026

American Airlines, Delta, United and JetBlue will expand non-stop services to Saint Lucia as tourism officials target increased summer travel from major US cities.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has announced additional non-stop flights from several cities across the United States during the summer period. Four international airlines offering direct flights from key destinations across the US are - American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta, and JetBlue.

“These added flights reflect our commitment to meeting travelers where they are, providing more flight options from key gateways,” said the CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Louis Lewis.

Texas-based American Airlines will operate flights from Miami two times each day. It will also provide daily services from Charlotte in North Carolina and weekly flights from Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

United Airlines is offering weekly non-stop flight services from Newark (New Jersey) and Chicago (Illinois), increasing access for travelers from the northern United States

Delta Air Lines will continue daily flight services from its head base in Atlanta, Georgia, which is one of the busiest travel hubs in the United States.

The JetBlue Airline will be increasing its operations from Queens, New York. It will operate twice-daily flights from John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York during a selected period in July and August 2026.

Tourism authorities expect that increased flights will help attract more tourists during the peak period and boost tourism across the country. The expanded services are also expected to increase access for family vacations, romantic getaways, and group tours.

Saint Lucia is known for its famous Pitons, clear waters, and warm hospitality. It is one of the top travel destinations in the Caribbean across the region and the world. The island offers visitors activities ranging from outdoor adventures to luxury resorts, local food, and culture throughout the year.