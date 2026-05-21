Saint Lucia: 20-year-old mother shot dead in Marigot, murder toll climbs to 34

Authorities have cordoned off the scene and launched a forensic investigation, while initial reports suggest a possible domestic link.

Saint Lucia: A 20-year-old mother, identified as Joy St. Omer, was shot and killed on Wednesday night in Saint Lucia. The attack occurred shortly after 7:00 PM while St. Omer was sitting in the driver’s side of a parked vehicle near a tire shop in the community of Marigot.

According to reports by police officers, a lone male assailant approached the vehicle and opened fire directly on her while inflicting fatal gunshot wounds. Emergency first responders arriving on the scene found her unresponsive and she was subsequently pronounced dead.

This killing marks murder #34 for Saint Lucia and it highlights a stark and highly publicised wave of gun violence on the island. The rising homicide rate has prompted aggressive community outcry regarding national security.

While the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has cordoned off the area and initiated a forensic investigation, an official motive has not been formally released. However, strong community leads and local reports suggest a domestic violence angle while specifically pointing toward an ex-boyfriend who had allegedly targeted her with threats of violence prior to the shooting.

The Saint Lucia Royal Police Force is urging anyone in the Marigot area who may have witnessed the assailant or heard the gunfire to step forward with information.

Since the incident, the social media has been flooded with condolences messages with locals taking to Facebook to express their shock over the incident. A local influencer Sohria Alexander expressed her disappointment and noted, “I woke up this morning thinking about a child who has now been left motherless because a man could not accept that a relationship had come to an end,” while another said, “What is going on that's so sad, feel for her baby, condolences to her family.”