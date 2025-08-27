Jamaica Election 2025: Heated economic debate sees JLP, PNP clash over income tax plans

With only seven days to go until Jamaica's 2025 general elections, the political atmosphere is intensifying, as both major parties clash in a series of debates.

Jamaica: The 2nd election debate in Jamaica, focused on the economy, kicked off on Tuesday, August 26, with three members on each team. The ruling JLP team consisted of Fayval Williams, Dr. Christopher Tufton, and Dr. Dana Morris Dixon, who faced off against the opposition PNP team, comprising Julian Robinson, Peter Bunting, and Kisha Anderson.

PNP Promises $3.5M Tax Threshold by 2026, JLP Calls It a “Scam”

The National Debate on the economy began in full heat with the first question of the debate directed to team PNP questioning how they will manage their promise to move the income tax threshold to $3.5 million starting April 2026 without any new taxes. How much will it cost, is the timeline realistic, and which programs will be adjusted to accommodate the increase?

“We are committed to implementing the $3.5 threshold starting April 2026” stated Julian Robinson who emphasized that it will be funded from revenue growth which is currently based on 1% growth projected to generate an additional revenue of $140 billion over a three-year period.

“As a political party we will have our own priorities, and we will look at the budget and make adjustments there.” Robinson proceeded to note the different components that consist in the budget envelope that exists including debt servicing, salaries and wages, capital budget, and programmatic budget.

He noted that the PNP also has other programs that they announced, that once they assume office they will immediately within the envelope that exist for programs they will see how they will implement them.

“We are going to ensure that we do this in a responsible way without fiscally affecting the budget.” He cited an example of their policy to ensure that every needed child gets a hot meal per day, the first in family who goes to university to have a full scholarship, and also the $500,000 grant which will be given to young first-time owners.

“Lies. Lies. Lies. It cannot be done without imposing new taxes on the backs of Jamaicans. Your $3.5 is the biggest political scam since the history of Jamaica, it cannot be done.” Fayval Williams of the JLP clapped back with a swift rebuttal citing that the PNP are the people who said it can’t be done when JLP introduced the 1.5 and that it would wreck the budget

“How do you get from 1.5 to 3.5? It can't be done,” Fayval proceeded, citing that the party has been all over the place as it previously said 2.3, 3.2 and now 3.5.

PNP Outlines $55B Cost, Says Revenue Growth Will Fund Pledge

Furthermore, the questioner followed up with a question citing that she did not hear the cost of the proposed increase in the threshold nor the programs to be readjusted to accommodate the increase.

“No political party implements every single thing in one year, so we are going to ensure that the implementation is done which protects the fiscal sacrifices that have been made and will ensure that the adjustments are consistent with the budget.” Robinson cited that the cost of the increase in the threshold will be $55 billion.

“We have priorities that are different from the current government's priorities." He proceeded to note that in terms of the readjustment programs, that is something that the PNP will do once it gets in office. PNP will make those adjustments within the envelope of $360 dollars which currently exist for programs.

Fayval Williams Defends JLP’s Record, Warns Against Opposition “Flip-Flopping”

JLP’s rebuttal came from Dr. Christopher Tufton who warned citizens to be careful of the PNP as they have been ‘flip flopping’ on the issue of income tax threshold for some time.

“Their leader has said one thing, then he said he wasn’t sure, then he said he wants to do another thing. The principle of increasing the threshold is something that is desirable, because we did it. We were the ones who came with 1.5, we are moving to know to 2.0 and we are the only government that has reduced taxes in several ways to benefit the Jamaican people.”

Tufton proceeded to challenge the practicality of their solution, stating that it is a one-week proposal, a proposal to win votes which can’t work.

JLP Pushes 15% Income Tax Proposal, Estimates Cost at $25–30B

The debate proceeded to the second question that was posed to the JLP from the Rumble Media Group questioning how the party will reduce income tax to 15% over phase basis as they promised to do so if they secure a third term in government.

“This is estimated to cost the country about $135 billion. Where will the money come from to accomplish this considering there is a projected to be a $35 billion deficit in the budget and given that many people work in the underground economy?”

“I’m not sure where that number came from, our number based on the technocrats, put it between 25 to 30 billion dollars, that's our number” Fayval swiftly responded to the question, questioning where the numbers that were drawn in the question came from.

“It is doable, we are the party that did 1.5 in a responsible way, we are the party that moved the threshold from 1.5 to 1.7, to 1.8. Next year it will be 1.9 and then 2.0. We know how to handle the tax and revenue affairs of the country.”

She assured that the JLP will be moving with it in a responsible way overtime while ensuring that they continue to give back to Jamaicans as previously seen in the reverse income tax and a number of initiatives all with the goal of ensuring that the Jamaican people get back monies in their pockets so that they can provide more for themselves and their families.

“We never say what we cannot do unlike our opposition.” Dr Dana Morris Dixon further pinned Fayval’s point by noting that the JLP administration is pragmatic as it has always done what it said it will do. We did it with the 1.5 and now they will do it with the 2.0 in terms of the 15%.

PNP Counters With Higher Estimates, Demands Clear Financing Plan

PNP wasn’t far back with the rebuttal as Julian Robinson began his address by reminding the citizens of Jamaica that the 1.5 that JLP boasts about cost the country $31 billion in new taxes that were implemented by the JLP.

“The Minister of Finance is saying that her estimate is 25 to 30 billion, she is applying the same pro box maths that she said you can use $2,000 a month to buy a pro box. The most conservative estimate for their program to reduce the income tax rate is $68 billion. So where is your maths from? Tell the country how will you finance it, which programs will you cut? Where will the money come from?”

The economy debate is the second of the three debates to be had by the PNP and JLP. Income tax is one of the pressing issues in Jamaica and both parties have gone in a different direction to address the issue and how they will better the lives of Jamaicans if they win. But that’s all determined by whose policies, you the Jamaican citizen, agree with. According to the questions, rebuttals, arguments and answers given, who do you think won the debate and which party will you be voting for at the September 3 elections.