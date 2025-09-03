Dominica launches $32M water sector project to build climate-resilient infrastructure

he water project targets several major systems across the island, including the west coast, which addresses Cooley Beastry, Monrachet, Salisbury and Grand Savanne, Grand Fork to Monjon and Cassiburus on the east coast, and Kalibishi.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica in partnership with DOWASCO is advancing the $32 million Water Sector Strategic Development Project (WSSDP), with the aim of modernising and improving the country’s water infrastructure that was damaged by Hurricane Maria.

The nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening climate resilience, improving service reliability and modernising the island's water infrastructure, The project is being undertaken at the cost of $32 million, with the funding from the Dominican government in collaboration with a grant from the government of the United Kingdom.

The water project targets several major systems across the island, including the west coast, which addresses Cooley Beastry, Monrachet, Salisbury and Grand Savanne, Grand Fork to Monjon and Cassiburus on the east coast, and Kalibishi.

Speaking on the developments currently taking place throughout Dominica, Project leader for WSSDP Magnus Williams said, “The Water Sector Structuring Development Project is a project that is aimed at building in climate resilience for the water sector in Dominica.” He affirmed that the project is aimed at building climate resilience whilst noting that it is funded by the United Kingdom government through its United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund, which was implemented through the Caribbean Development Bank.

He further noted that the water sector strategy development plan is funded through a grant from the UK government, and that grant was pledged through King Charles when he was Prince Charles during his visit to Dominica post-Oregon Maria period.

Williams went on to highlight the damage that was contracted on the water systems during Hurricane Maria. DOWASCO's water systems had been widely affected in various ways and a lot of infrastructure was destroyed.

“We also had a lot of other issues affecting each area.” He further explained that the project is aimed at building climate resilience in DOWASCO water system, while increasing reliability and the project focus areas are set to be focused on the West Coast of Dominica.

The project leader for WSSDP proceeded to give a brief overview on the works that will be done on the East Coast water system noting that in the case of the Cassiburs and the Monjon River Syrac area, one of the key issues has been low flow at the sources that we presently abstract from, particularly during the dry season.

So in those areas, they will be basically increasing the source for those areas by using new intakes. “In the case of Cassiburs, we'll be doing a new intake on a larger river. And in the case of Monjon and River Syrac, we'll be upgrading the Grand Fork water system. that intake in that area and extending the supply system to serve the communities of Monjon and River Syrac.”

A new intake is also set to be constructed in Kalibishi to replace the one damaged by Hurricane Maria.

“The aim basically is to improve the reliability of the distribution system and to allow proper service to all parts of the community.” He proceeded to refer to the West Coast supply system that was completely devastated by Hurricane Maria, noting that right now they are serving the system through a temporary intake.

Williams stated that the project will seek to rehabilitate the existing intake and supply system, and do it in a much more resilient manner that will be resistant to similar type of impacts in the future from various tropical storms and hurricanes while basically improve the reliability of the system by enhancing water storage and of course enhancing the distribution networks as well.

“We expect the water supply to these communities will be much more reliable, especially after heavy rains, during periods of droughts and high demand, these customers can expect a more consistent water supply.”

William noted that once the project is completed residents are expected to have a more resilient and reliable water system as the project will involve putting much more reliable infrastructure, additional water storage and improvements to the distribution system.

He lastly explained that about 10% of the national population of Dominica are set to be directly impacted by the water project in terms of distribution and water storage, while about another 18 to 20 persons are set to be indirectly impacted by the water project.