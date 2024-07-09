St. Kitts: National Dinghy Championship sees youngest participants ever

Following the success of the event, the organizers extended congratulations to all the sailors from St Kitts Yacht Club and Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center, who participated and completed an incredible 12 races.

The St. Kitts Yacht Club has hosted yet another successful St. Kitts and Nevis National Dinghy Championship with 20 sailors over the two-day period from July 6-7, 2024. The event featured sailors as young as seven years who braved the open waters.

Following the success of the event, the organizers extended congratulations to all the sailors from St Kitts Yacht Club and Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center, who participated and completed an incredible 12 races.

The duration of each race was around 60 minutes, but the participants did not stop even till the last race. During the championship, the winds were unpredictable, but this did not stop the eager and determined sailors from completing their races.

The organizers also specially recognized the first-time sailors Zamari, Liam, Clijae, Emijah, and Gabriel, who were amazing in spite of the challenging winds.

Meanwhile, the organizers also had lifeguards on hand who were careful throughout the championship to ensure the safety and security of the participants, especially the young ones aged between seven and ten years old.

At the end of day two, the winners of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Dinghy Championship were as follows:

Blue Fleet Optimist:

1st place: Skyla Connor

2nd place: Abhijith Srinivasan

3rd place: Greyson Burrell

Orange Fleet Optimist:

1st place: Zamari Diskin

2nd place: Emijah Maynard

3rd place: Clijae Christmas

4th place: William (Liam) Guy

5th place: Gabriel

RS FEVA:

1st place: Emily Samaroo & Jazzelle Connor

2nd place: Anester Sedam & Nailah Greenaway

Laser:

1st place: Melroy Henry

2nd place: Amadi Byron- Hendrickson

Hobie Wave:

1st Place: Lyon Guilbert, Adelstein Johnson, Antwan Daniel

2nd place: Cuthbert Burrell, Lizbeth Burrell, Addijah Daniel

In addition to this, the St Kitts Yacht Club also extended a huge thank you to the sailors, parents, coaches, race committee, St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee, and other sponsors for contributing to making the event a huge success.