Trinidad and Tobago: Pig farms on high alert after suspected case of PRRS virus

Trinidad and Tobago: A pig farm in Northern Trinidad is reportedly under close veterinary watch after the Ministry of Agriculture investigated a suspected case of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome also known as PRRS which is a viral disease impacting the domestic pigs.

PRRS is also known as the ‘blue ear disease’ and experts claim that it can cause severe reproductive failure which includes abortion, infertility or stillbirths. There could be other respiratory issues also such as sneezing, coughing and increased vulnerability to other infections.

In an official media release issued on Monday, the Ministry assured the general public that PRRS is not a zoonotic disease, and it poses no risk to human health or even the food chain. The release clearly mentioned that local pork remains safe for human consumption.

Since the development came out, the Ministry has launched a nationwide surveillance program on all pig farms across Trinidad and Tobago to determine if and how far the virus may have spread. While test results are still pending from several locations across the nation, officials at present have prioritized disease containment and a full investigation at the suspected site.

The Ministry further added that they are working closely with the impacted premises and treating this matter with the highest level of urgency.

Furthermore, farmers across the nation have been advised to allow only healthy pigs with documented records on-site, use disinfected footbaths and wheel baths at all entry points, quarantine new animals for a period of three weeks, restrict non-essential visits, keep premises clean and pest free, maintain strict visitor records and avoid sharing equipment between the farms.

While pork is still safe for people to eat, the Ministry strongly warned farmers not to feed pork products to pigs, as it could result in the spread of PRRS among livestock. Officials are also urging pig farmers to immediately contact their county Veterinary Officer if they observe signs of illness or sudden death in pigs. They are reminded not to sell or buy affected animals under any circumstances.