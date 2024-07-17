The world today watches the extreme cases of people following hookup culture to which the connections have been given to modern society and western culture. But, it is not just about this. The desire for Sex is the matter of years and years.

“Why has Sex become so extraordinarily important?” is not just the question raised, however it is the part of essentialities that need to be faced, answered, not evaded.

Gary Null, an American radio host and the author in one of his interviews held in October 1980 casted light on such an aspect that Why has society given such extraordinary importance to sex?

He added, “Is it that we are not essentially free?”

To justify his own answer, he further mentioned, “We are not free, though you may think we are- we basically caught, trapped by religions, by education, by fears and so on, and we have become a prisoner to all this.”

“So the only escape is through sex, and so sex and pleasure become very important. The richer you are, the more extravagant your pleasures are. And, human beings, right throughout the world and through centuries, have pursued pleasure, and when pleasure becomes dominant in life, love goes.”

Laying an emphasis, “when pleasure becomes dominant in life, love goes” mentioned by the author is probably an answer in all. Pleasure is something which everyone desires for whether in chaotic situations or not.

Although, the opinions differ from person to person which stems to the philosophy of each and every person.

One of the members from the community casted light on the words by Plato who is a Greek philosopher. He has said, “Sex is good when it helps us understand the ideal of love; it is bad when it is instead focused on physicality.”

Sex is a desire of every individual and plays an important role in lives to express love where ethical values say it should be connected to consciousness of an individual, with emotional, spiritual, consent and validation.

Today, the majority of adults use sex as a tool for relief and satisfaction. Diversity in choices of partners lead them to the alternative option and make them open the windows especially in the theater dominant era.

Disappointments from societal values and personal life leads to sadism in nature and the easiest route they find to satisfy their physical needs in porn on the internet. Where people start watching sex without love and affection and gradually, unknowingly, become a person who derives pleasure from pain even without love.

In this era, sex has become so dominant in one’s life that the love, affection and attachment beyond this gets faded. And, approximately half of the world finds pleasure from the pain.