Antigua announces change in goods’ prices to be effective from August 1

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has revised the Price Control Order based on the provision given under section three of Distribution and Price of Goods Act CAP 138 of 1967 which will be effective from August 1, 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda: The government of Antigua and Barbuda has revised the Price Control Order based on the provision given under section three of Distribution and Price of Goods Act CAP 138 of 1967 which will be effective from August 1, 2024.

The prime objective for such a change introduced is to make essential goods affordable and accessible to the public of Antigua and Barbuda with the fair prices. The revisions has been made to certain of the goods which include; adult diapers, antibacterial ointment, bed pad/liner, infant products.

Not only this, the changes have as well been made to the personal care items that are deodorant, lotion, mouthwash, shampoo and conditioner. Also, the fabric softener, sanitary napkins, seeds, tofu and chunks were added to the order for the first time.

In other instances, size specifications have been added to the goods. Significantly, the traders and consumers are asked to pay special attention to these goods as all the sizes are not covered under this Act.

Additionally, juices must be 100% juice and below 1 liter. And, the items which are removed from the orders are Sodas, aerated water, mineral water, condensed milk, confectionery, cereal and other foods with high sugar content.

The revised Price Control Order was gazetted in the month of May and the Traders can obtain a copy from the Government Printery for $4.70. On this, the traders must display the revised order prominently in their business so that consumers can access it.

Traders and the Consumers on this can also contact the division at 462-0834 for more information and the details regarding the fixed percentage mark up for the goods named under the act.

The changes made to goods under the price control would surely affect the state of the country as with the fair prices under this would even affect the consumption.