Dominica hosts landmark Cannabis Symposium to launch regulated medicinal industry

Dominica concludes its National Cannabis Symposium that took place between 9th to 10th July at the State House Conference Centre with focus on the vision of a medicinal cannabis industry that is safe, sustainable and economically viable.

The two day event gathered Government officials, policymakers, private sector stakeholders and researchers to discuss regulatory frameworks, licensing, and cultivation practices, explore medical and economic applications of cannabis, launch the Medicinal Cannabis Bill and establish a regulatory authority.

Among those who participated were the Finance Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre who is also acting as the Prime Minister, notable speakers included botanist Dr. Machel Emmanuel (UWI) and author Brendon Roberts. Other experts included Dr. Kenneth Darroux and Dr. Al‑Mario Casimir, who both emphasised science-based policies and public education to the public on the cannabis sector.

Acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre presented his remarks during the opening ceremony of the symposium noting the Government initiative and the goal of the symposium is to to explore the vast potential of the cannabis plant in the medical field, economically and in agriculture.

During the 2024/2025 National Budget the government articulated a clear vision to develop comprehensive legislation that ensures safe access to medicinal cannabis products while creating economic opportunities for local growers and processors.

The Finance Minister emphasised on the pillars that the emerging industry must be built on which are quality, sustainability, and inclusiveness.

He noted that the approach to cannabis is done in the Government’s efforts to modernise agriculture by creating value-added products and insisted that local farmers, young innovators and agro-entrepreneurs engage in the new green economy.

He asserted that the Government has already made meaningful progress in the cannabis reform and Dominica is not on the journey alone as across the Caribbean other neighbours including Jamaica, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Antigua & Barbuda, and others have also made the move to legalized or decriminalized cannabis by established licensing regime.

In the meantime the Dominica government will be establishing a National Cannabis Regulatory Commission because the cannabis industry is not just a dream, but is now taking form and becoming a reality.

Dominica had previously decriminalized small personal cannabis cultivation in 2020, but has since aimed to move toward a regulated, commercial framework. By launching the National Cannabis Symposium which aims at growing the medicinal cannabis economy rooted in science, equity, and sustainability.

This symposium signals a significant step towards finalizing legislation and regulatory details, launching a licensing commission, and positioning Dominica as a regional cannabis hub. That will have an effect on their healthcare field, agriculture field and aid the country in job creation especially for local farmers.