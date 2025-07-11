Senator Allison Jean demands retraction from UWP'S Guy Joseph over corruption allegations

Saint Lucia: Government Senator Allison Jean has legally challenged Guy Joseph, a United Workers Party (UWP) first deputy political leader, to retract his allegations that accuse her of being involved in corruption. Guy allegedly made the claims of corruption during his address at the UWP’s June 22 town hall meeting.

Reportedly Guy Joseph asserted Jean’s name in his address at the UWP’s meeting saying that her name had appeared in the Robert Lindquist Report that involved the misuse of public funds and corruption. As he stood accusing Jean of misconduct and corruption, he used the document to support his claims.

Senator Jean sends a legal notice

Reverting to it Senator Jean’s legal team sent a formal written document to Joseph on June 26th, asking him to retract his statement accusing Jean within 10 working days. The notice mentioned that if he fails to do so further legal actions will be taken against him.

Senator Jean emphasized that she will be pursuing further legal actions if he fails to do so within the time provided. Jean further confirmed that she has personally gone through the report and her name is not mentioned anywhere, not even in a single line.

Have never been charged of corruption: Senator Allison Jean

Highlighting her accomplishments she stated that she has served in the public office for more than 30 years with 5 years at the Ministry of Infrastructure and has never been charged under allegations of corruption.

She insisted that she has been clean throughout the years and she will not sit silent by allowing people to stain her name right now to just gain political advantage as they engage in political banter. Jean called Joseph a liar and unfit to rule the public office.

She added that since she has already solved the case of her dead son Wofum. She now has more than enough time to take on a new case, and upon close examination of the report she has not found her name anywhere, she also urged anyone who can come across the report to examine it and see if her name appears in any line, even one time.

Joseph since then has neither responded nor issued any public statement since being served with the formal written ultimatum. Jean’s legal team is all set to proceed with further legal actions.

As the next national elections approach, this confrontation escalates tension to an already heated political environment.