Bahamas: Woman in custody after disturbing video of abusing toddler goes viral

The shocking video of a young female abusing a 4 year old has sparked criticism and anger among the locals across the Bahamas, pushing the officials to make an arrest

Bahamas: The police officials in the Bahamas have arrested a 20-year-old woman in connection with a video which allegedly captured a five-year-old child being sexually abused by her.

Reportedly, the arrest was made after a video went viral showing the female suspect allegedly performing oral sex on a toddler . The incident took place inside a residence located in Abaco, the Bahamas and the suspect not only sexually assaulted the child but also made a video of the same and shared it online.

The video has sparked widespread outage as several called for severe punishment to be handed down against the alleged perpetrator on what they described as a heinous crime and perhaps even a nightmare for the young boy.

In the police report issued during early hours of Wednesday, the details of the suspect and the victim were not revealed due to the sensitive nature of the incident but the police outlined, “We wish to inform the public that they are aware of a video circulating on social media revealing a child being sexually abused.”

It was further said that in response to the video, police have arrested a 20-year-old and are investigating the matter. Additionally, police is advising everyone to refrain from sharing nude pictures on social media or with anyone, which can amount to a criminal offence or other possible repercussions.

While the video has now been removed from social media, locals are taking to Facebook to express their anger against the young female suspect.

A user named Lisa outlined, “She should be dealt with swiftly. Her face is there. No need to waste time or court resources. This should be an easy case. Put her before the courts and quickly try her (if she pleads not guilty) and then throw her under the jail,” while another user reacted, “The system better work here. Stop giving these people slaps on the wrist sentencing wise. Give them the maximum penalty the law allows.”