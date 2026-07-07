Missing Trinidad woman was kidnapped, drugged, tortured before escaping captors

Police are investigating after Shahnaaz Ali said she was abducted, restrained, drugged and tortured before escaping near Gran Lagoon Beach in Mayaro and seeking help from a nearby resident.

Trinidad and Tobago: The 31-year-old Shahnaaz Ali who was found following a missing report after leaving work has told the police that she was kidnapped, drugged and tortured before being abandoned near a beach in Mayaro.

As per the recent reports, Shahnaaz Ali was reportedly found wandering along Gran Lagoon Beach, Mayaro, around 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2026. She informed the investigators that she reportedly escaped from her captors.

Ali further noted that she had parked vehicle in Port of Spain on Friday, July 3, and was walking to a nearby business when she was approached by a man with Spanish descent. She reported that the man showed her a photograph of her family home on his cellphone and threatened her not to scream or raise an alarm.

She mentioned to the investigators that a white panel van then approached them and she was forced inside the van by two men. Ali alleged that her hands and feet were bound as she was forced to drink a liquid from a bottle that caused her to lose consciousness.

Shahnaaz mentioned that her hijab was reportedly removed and used to restrain and gag her by her captors.

Furthermore, Ali stated that, when she finally regained her consciousness, she found herself beneath a concrete structure near a beach where she could hear her captors talking on a cellphone with someone whose voice she believed to of her former boyfriend.

Ali further shared some excruciating details as she alleged that the men took turns burning her with lit cigarettes before she again lost consciousness.

As she woke up for the second time, she noted that the suspects had disappeared. Ali said she managed to free herself and walked along the shoreline until she found a nearby beach house, where a caretaker found her and immediately contacted the emergency personnels.

Officers immediately reported at the scene and subsequently took Ali to the Mayaro District Health Facility for medical treatment and further examination.

Police are continuing further investigations into the matter in order to locate the people responsible behind the kidnapping and uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.