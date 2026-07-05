Trinidad: Missing woman found alive after being tied to tree in Mayaro

Police found 31-year-old Shahnaaz Ali alive in the Mayaro district on Saturday after she was reported missing a day earlier.

Trinidad and Tobago: The 31-year-old woman who had been reported missing after failing to return home after work on Friday, July 3, 2026 has been located in the Mayaro district tied to a coconut tree.

According to an official statement by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, the emergency responders and law enforcement officers immediately responded to the scene and the woman was taken to a medical institution, where she currently remains.

The missing woman, Shahnaaz Ali was found alive as she was located by police in Mayaro district on Saturday, July 4, 2026 and was subsequently taken for medical treatment. However, her current condition has not yet been disclosed by the officials.

According to the reports, the black-and-white Toyota Yaris Cross, registration PEK 8148, that she had been reported driving was later found intact along Sackville Street, Port of Spain.

Shahnaaz Ali of #28 Benjamin Street, Diego Martin was earlier reported missing after leaving her job at a company along Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain along with her vehicle, a black and white Toyota Yaris Cross, registration number PEK 8148 have reportedly been missing since 3:00 p.m on Friday. Earlier reports state that she had only begun working there approximately one week earlier as an administrative assistant.

Sources state that Ali had previously been reported receiving threats from a former partner. The matter has been further brought to the attention of both police and an attorney before her disappearance.

Concerns rose as the calls made to her phone by her mother went unanswered. Therefore, a missing person report was subsequently filed by her family at the Four Roads Police Station, Diego Martin.

The Investigations are still underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding Shahnaaz Ali's disappearance.