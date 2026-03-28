The 22-year-old was attacked while swimming in shallow water at Fresh Creek and later airlifted for treatment, as police investigate the incident.

Bahamas: A 22-year old Australian woman was hospitalised following a shark attack at Fresh Creek Thursday evening, March 26, 2026. Police said that the incident took place at around 5:30 pm, when the woman was swimming in the water with her family.

The victim was swimming in waist-deep water, when she was attacked by the shark. The attack occurred close to the shore. She was left with severe injuries to her right arm after the attack. Family members were also close to the scene and could have also been attacked by the shark.

Her family members quickly brought the woman out of the water and took her to a local clinic for emergency medical care. She was later taken to the airport and was airlifted to New Providence for more advanced treatment.

Police have confirmed the incident and said that it is still under investigation. The details of the woman’s condition are not released to the public by the authorities or the women’s family members.

There have been a number of shark attacks in the Bahamas in the past few years. In February 2025, two American women from Florida were attacked by a shark while swimming off a boat in the waters near the island of Bimini. One of the women sustained an injury to her left leg and had to undergo several surgeries.

A 63-year old American tourist was also severely injured in August 2025 while spearfishing at Big Grand Cay in the Abaco Islands. It is also noted that The Bahamas is placed in the top 10 countries in the world for unprovoked shark attacks.

Locals have expressed their rage against the foreign tourists spreading the propaganda against their island nation. Ashley Sands stated, “Why are tourists always getting attacked by sharks in The Bahamas , what are they doing,” while Shottaboywayne Campbell said, “Swimming in fresh Creek channel is a no no jrd to many sharks there jrd.”

Anecia Davies wrote on Facebook, “What I am trying to understand is how is it that only tourist are attacked by sharks….I could be wrong but I can’t recall reports of locals being bitten. Like what yal really be doing in our waters.”