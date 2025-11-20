Team Bonaire crowned Caribbean National Culinary Team at Taste of the Caribbean 2025 

After Bonaire, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Turks & Caicos captured silver medals, while bronze honors were awarded to Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Curaçao, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Caribbean: Team Bonaire has been crowned Caribbean National Culinary Team of the Year at the highly anticipated Caribbean’s premier culinary showcase, Taste of the Caribbean, held alongside CHIEF 2025 in Barbados.

This year’s competition brought together extraordinary chefs and mixologists from 11 destinations, each serving up their own signature flair.

The winning highlights of this year’s Taste of the Caribbean are as follows:

Caribbean Chef of the Year

Jake Kelkboom (Bonaire)

SILVER MEDALS

Aldwin Donata, Aruba

Eustace Cabral, Antigua & Barbuda

Rynaldo Joseph, Barbados

Edilberto Anderson Moralez, Belize

Giovanni Lapid, Turks & Caicos

Neville Joseph, St. Lucia

BRONZE MEDALS

Elvis George, Grenada

Jose Ramos, Puerto Rico

Brady Sweet, USVI

HONORARY MENTION

Justin Niessen, Curacao

Caribbean Bartender of the Year

Alex Chandler (Barbados), also Most Creative Bartender

SILVER MEDALS

Auslando Davis, Antigua & Barbuda

Nino Moreno, Belize

Cristian Silva Aparicio, Bonaire

Frantjesko Leonora, Curacao

Edwin Borrero, Puerto Rico

Ninus Charlouis, St. Lucia

BRONZE MEDALS

Antonio Bayne, Grenada

Hendra Pramana, Turks & Caicos

Kealoni Richards, USVI

HONORARY MENTION

Nelson Molina, Aruba

Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year

Elise Weerstand (Bonaire)

SILVER MEDALS

Arielle Mills, Antigua & Barbuda

Rickeena Kirton, Barbados

Mohana Khapalgee Alcee,St. Lucia

Dalundra Fulford, Turks & Caicos

BRONZE MEDALS

Diego Palacios, Aruba

Kelcy Harris, Belize

Sasha Lessey, Grenada

Edgardo Quiles, Puerto Rico

Azamat Sabyrkulov, USVI

HONORARY MENTION

Christian Sille, Curacao

Caribbean Junior Chef of the Year

Gabrielle Martin (Turks & Caicos)

SILVER MEDALS

Dylan Cardona, Aruba

Rashid Cromwell, Grenada

Damisa Williams, St. Lucia

BRONZE MEDALS

Julianny Garcia, Belize

Akeesha Cicilia, Bonaire

Vink, Daniel, Curacao

HONORARY MENTIONS

Azarie Crump, Antigua & Barbuda

Dejuan Toppin, Barbados

Special Awards

Best Use of Watermelon (Culinary), Presented by the National Watermelon Board: Gabrielle Martin, Turks & Caicos

Best Use of Watermelon (Beverage), Presented by the National Watermelon Board : Ninus Charlouis, St. Lucia

Best Use of Certified Angus Beef (Senior), Presented by Certified Angus Beef: Giovanni Lapid, Turks & Caicos

Best Use of Certified Angus Beef (Junior), Presented by Certified Angus Beef: Dejuan Toppin, Barbados

Andre Niederhauser Award for the Best Contemporary Caribbean Cuisine Dish: Jake Kelkboom, Bonaire

Tony Mack Spirit of the Competition: Dalundra Fulford, Turks & Caicos

Best Use of Angostura Bitters, Presented by Angostura: Frantjesko Leonora, Curacao

Best Non Alcoholic Drink: Cristian Silva Aparicio, Bonaire

Best Rum Drink: Ninus Charlouis, St. Lucia

Best Mystery Bar Drink: Frantjesko Leonora, Curacao

Most Creative Bartender: Alex Chandler, Barbados

Josue Merced-Reyes Spirit of the Competition: Nino Moreno, Belize

Along with this, top honours across specialty categories from partners including the National Watermelon Board, Certified Angus Beef, Angostura, and more, celebrating everything from the Best Rum Drink to the most innovative use of Caribbean ingredients.