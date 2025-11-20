Team Bonaire crowned Caribbean National Culinary Team at Taste of the Caribbean 2025
After Bonaire, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Turks & Caicos captured silver medals, while bronze honors were awarded to Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Curaçao, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
Caribbean: Team Bonaire has been crowned Caribbean National Culinary Team of the Year at the highly anticipated Caribbean’s premier culinary showcase, Taste of the Caribbean, held alongside CHIEF 2025 in Barbados.
Following Bonaire, the silver medals were won by Teams Grenada, Saint Lucia and Turks & Caicos while the bronze was grabbed by Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Curacao, Puerto Rico and USVI.
This year’s competition brought together extraordinary chefs and mixologists from 11 destinations, each serving up their own signature flair.
The winning highlights of this year’s Taste of the Caribbean are as follows:
Caribbean Chef of the Year
Jake Kelkboom (Bonaire)
SILVER MEDALS
Aldwin Donata, Aruba
Eustace Cabral, Antigua & Barbuda
Rynaldo Joseph, Barbados
Edilberto Anderson Moralez, Belize
Giovanni Lapid, Turks & Caicos
Neville Joseph, St. Lucia
BRONZE MEDALS
Elvis George, Grenada
Jose Ramos, Puerto Rico
Brady Sweet, USVI
HONORARY MENTION
Justin Niessen, Curacao
Caribbean Bartender of the Year
Alex Chandler (Barbados), also Most Creative Bartender
SILVER MEDALS
Auslando Davis, Antigua & Barbuda
Nino Moreno, Belize
Cristian Silva Aparicio, Bonaire
Frantjesko Leonora, Curacao
Edwin Borrero, Puerto Rico
Ninus Charlouis, St. Lucia
BRONZE MEDALS
Antonio Bayne, Grenada
Hendra Pramana, Turks & Caicos
Kealoni Richards, USVI
HONORARY MENTION
Nelson Molina, Aruba
Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year
Elise Weerstand (Bonaire)
SILVER MEDALS
Arielle Mills, Antigua & Barbuda
Rickeena Kirton, Barbados
Mohana Khapalgee Alcee,St. Lucia
Dalundra Fulford, Turks & Caicos
BRONZE MEDALS
Diego Palacios, Aruba
Kelcy Harris, Belize
Sasha Lessey, Grenada
Edgardo Quiles, Puerto Rico
Azamat Sabyrkulov, USVI
HONORARY MENTION
Christian Sille, Curacao
Caribbean Junior Chef of the Year
Gabrielle Martin (Turks & Caicos)
SILVER MEDALS
Dylan Cardona, Aruba
Rashid Cromwell, Grenada
Damisa Williams, St. Lucia
BRONZE MEDALS
Julianny Garcia, Belize
Akeesha Cicilia, Bonaire
Vink, Daniel, Curacao
HONORARY MENTIONS
Azarie Crump, Antigua & Barbuda
Dejuan Toppin, Barbados
Special Awards
Best Use of Watermelon (Culinary), Presented by the National Watermelon Board: Gabrielle Martin, Turks & Caicos
Best Use of Watermelon (Beverage), Presented by the National Watermelon Board : Ninus Charlouis, St. Lucia
Best Use of Certified Angus Beef (Senior), Presented by Certified Angus Beef: Giovanni Lapid, Turks & Caicos
Best Use of Certified Angus Beef (Junior), Presented by Certified Angus Beef: Dejuan Toppin, Barbados
Andre Niederhauser Award for the Best Contemporary Caribbean Cuisine Dish: Jake Kelkboom, Bonaire
Tony Mack Spirit of the Competition: Dalundra Fulford, Turks & Caicos
Best Use of Angostura Bitters, Presented by Angostura: Frantjesko Leonora, Curacao
Best Non Alcoholic Drink: Cristian Silva Aparicio, Bonaire
Best Rum Drink: Ninus Charlouis, St. Lucia
Best Mystery Bar Drink: Frantjesko Leonora, Curacao
Most Creative Bartender: Alex Chandler, Barbados
Josue Merced-Reyes Spirit of the Competition: Nino Moreno, Belize
Along with this, top honours across specialty categories from partners including the National Watermelon Board, Certified Angus Beef, Angostura, and more, celebrating everything from the Best Rum Drink to the most innovative use of Caribbean ingredients.
