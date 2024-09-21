Task Force on Citizen Security under PM Drew, launches holistic campaign to tackle violence

This campaign marks a strong shift towards understanding crime in the context of public health, which is embedded in community involvement, preventive programs, and reforming society to reduce the kind of violence in the nation.

The Task Force on Citizen Security, led by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, held an important sitting in the holistic 90-day process to grapple with violence and crime in St Kitts and Nevis.

The approach acknowledges that such violence can only be addressed with more integrated "whole-of-society" approaches rather than a criminal justice follow up alone. It should acknowledge broader social issues that fuel violence.

Prime Minister Drew has urged to consider that crime and violence to be a public health issue that afflicts the health and quality of life of all citizens.

Public Health as Framework

The concept at the center of this initiative is the fact that violence becomes a public health issue in society. This is not just about treating the violence after it has resulted, but also preventive methods and shifting attention toward the very roots that it is coming from.

This includes social programs in the form of community involvement, family service, and policies of an active and preventive nature toward attaining a safer neighbourhood.

The Task Force strategy has emphasized engagement across each sector in society. Politicians, police, religious bodies, academic, and sporting community representatives were represented in the meeting. Such presence reflects the mutual share of concern in combating violent crimes.

Intersectoral Approach on Citizen Security

Prime Minister Drew reminded all of the need for a national effort in stopping the violence. An inter-ministerial secretariat has already reached out to the different sectors and ensured coordination.

Its mandate is to bring everybody, from political parties and grassroots organizations, into contributing positively to the security of the nation.

One of the big events to be held under this 90-day campaign is a National Consultation on Citizen Security. The meeting shall bring experts and community leaders into a common forum on best practices and strategies to prevent crime.

The campaign also envisages community-oriented as well as family-oriented activities aimed at social cohesion. According to many researchers, such social cohesion is very important in creating long-lasting peace.

A Data-Driven Effort

Prime Minister Drew specifically based his approach to crime on the use of data in guiding decisions. At the meeting, United States Agency for International Development gave a vibrant analysis of gang activity and violence in the country, which then helped paint a picture of the current situation.

Aligning to accurate data, the government hopes to diagnose the basic reasons for the violence and implement sustainable solutions to the problem.

A Call of Action to the Youth

Prime Minister Terrance Drew took advantage of the moment and reached out directly to the youth of his nation. He called upon them, referring their life to be precious, and daring them to strive to maintain peace and security in their communities.

This appeal is an important aspect of the larger campaign toward the development of a culture of peace and towards non-violence. Further information regarding the particular programs and policies that will be implemented as the campaign evolves, will be announced.

The move by government to engage all sectors of society in these initiatives heralds a new chapter in how St Kitts and Nevis addresses crime and citizen security.