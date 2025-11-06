Guyana courts deny bail to suspects linked to deadly Regent Street Gas Station explosion

Three suspects were presented before the Leonora Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Guyana: The suspects connected to the deadly mobile gas station explosion at Regent Street in Guyana on October 26, were refused bail by the Leonora Magistrates’ Court, and by the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 5.

According to the reports, on Wednesday, three suspects including 51-year-old taxi driver Ramesh Pramdeo, 44-year-old part-time mechanic Wayne Correia, and 33-year-old Venezuelan Jennifer Rodriguez, were presented before the Leonora Magistrates’ Court.

These suspects were charged for aiding and abetting the main suspect behind the attack, Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, known as “Kenny,” who carried out the terrorist attack which intended to threaten the security and sovereignty of Guyana.

The attorney of the suspects demanded the bail for his clients as he argued that taxi driver Ramesh Pramdeo and part-time mechanic Wayne Correia, had nothing to do with the attack as they had no knowledge about the plan of Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo.

He further argued that his clients were just carrying out their duty as a driver and mechanic and saw no explosives.

Despite the claims by the defendant’s attorney, the prosecution opposed bail, and pointed towards the serious nature of the offences and the risk to national security following which the Magistrate Alicia George refused the bail, and ordered the officers to keep the trio in remand until November 24.

On the other hand, the main suspect 33-year-old Venezuelan Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, 44-year-old Venezuelan Alexander Bettancourt, 33-year-old Guyanese Krystal LaCruz, and 27-year-old Venezuelan taxi driver Johnny Boodram, separately appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where they were charged with terrorism-related offences in a separate hearing.

The bail was again opposed by the prosecution, while pointing towards the public safety concerns, as the Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty took a decision and remanded all four to prison until November 12.

Authorities further confirmed that all the additional suspects named Pramdeo, Correia, and Rodriguez, who helped Ramirez Poedemo by aiding and abetting, will face similar terrorism-related charges, with Zoom hearings scheduled for Court Six.

The explosion attack which took place on October 26, and shocked the whole nation, continues to be investigated by the officers as authorities pursue terrorism-related charges against multiple individuals, all of whom remain in custody.