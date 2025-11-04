2025-11-04 06:12:04
Guyana: Foreign national detained after suspicious movements near gas stations, eateries 

Police said they are reviewing CCTV footage to track his actions throughout the day.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Guyana: A foreign national was reportedly arrested by the Guyana Police Force after being seen acting suspiciously outside various gas stations and fast-food outlets while carrying two bulky bags on Sunday.

Police said that they are reviewing the CCTV footage which captured them to notice his actions throughout the day.

According to reliable sources, the suspect was seen with a flower-patterned bag and a black haversack on his back. He was seen heading into the Mobil Gas Station at Vlissengen Road and Lama Street around 17:53 hrs.

Investigators are also noted that they are currently reviewing surveillance footage to determine where he came from and whether he was working with anyone else.

Earlier, around 17:26 hrs, the same suspect was reportedly spotted entering KFC, the Rubis Gas Station and Wendy’s, before attempting to go into Royal Castle but instead walked into Popeyes.

Police are treating the matter with heightened caution, given recent incidents involving explosive devices at the Mobil fuel station on Regent Street. As of now, the suspect remains in custody and police are determining whether or not he was involved in some foul play.

The arrest comes after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a statement last week urging citizens to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious persons, activities or movements observed within their communities or even public spaces.

The GPF once again reminded the members of the public that maintaining safety and security is a shared responsibility and early reporting of suspicious behaviour can assist prevent unlawful acts as well as ensure the wellbeing of everyone.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

