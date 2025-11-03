Guyana: Teen labourer stabbed to death at Loo Creek, 36-year-old suspect arrested 

Police reports indicate that the incident occurred while a labourer and his co-workers were engaged in a road and drainage project in the area.

Guyana: A 17-year-old boy lost his life after he was stabbed to death on Saturday, November 1, around 21:30 hrs at Loo Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The Guyana police force arrested the suspected murderer, identified as a 36-year-old labourer.

According to police reports the incident took place when the victim, identified as Gaurav Bhagwan, a labourer of Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara, and several other co-workers, who were part of a team were engaged in a road and drainage project, in the area.

During the evening when the workers were doing their work, they heard a loud noise of a man who was screaming. Upon listening to the sound they went to the place to check and found Bhagwan who was lying motionless on the ground. The group saw that the victim had been stabbed repeatedly on his body.

The colleagues of the victim noticed someone in the nearby area and restrained him as they suspected that he was the man who had attacked their colleague Bhagwan. After that they contacted the police officials and waited until their arrival before handing over the suspect to them.

Authorities stated that the scene was immediately processed by the investigators and the victim Gaurav was transported to the Diamond Regional Hospital by the personnel, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The victim’s body is currently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Reportedly the suspect has been identified as 36-year-old labourer of La Belle Alliance, Essequibo Coast. He is presently in the police custody and is actively assisting with the investigation.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be disclosed by the officials, as the investigation into the matter is still going on.