Murder 80: Man found bound, submerged in water in Bahamas

Bahamas: In a tragic incident, police officials in the Bahamas found a man with stab wounds submerged in waters. The discovery was made near an abandoned house on South Ocean Road near Albany.



According to the preliminary investigations, the man was bound by his hands and feet, confirming that he was murdered. This incident also marks the 80thhomicide of the year, making it necessary for the authorities to implement some strict measures.



As of now, the exact details of the victim are now known, said the officials who also added that they are trying to find his particulars.



While talking about the incident, a police official noted, "Sometime around 4:25 pm on Thursday, police officials received a report from the control room reference a body being submerged in this location, the southern area of the old Stewarts Cove."



He added that as a result of the information they received, they immediately contacted the Marine Support Unit along officers from Western Station who came to this area.



On arrival at the crime scene, officers saw an adult male submerged in waters at an abandoned building, which led the officials to call the Emergency Medical Services Personnel.



"Along with those officers and EMS, they were able to retrieve the body from the waters where officers noticed on this body that it had multiple what appeared to be wounds, and it was bound by hands and feet," confirmed the police officer.



He continued to say that the officers are still at the early stage of this investigation and this male appears to be mid 20s or late twenties.



The officer also stated that his team was actively investigating this matter at this particular time and asked that anyone who could assist them should come with information and notify their nearest police station.



In addition to this, citizens of the Bahamas are flooding social media to express their shock over the incident.



"My god, it is a lot throwing him in the water but tied up, can't help myself. My heart races just to imagine the terror and anxiety of not being able to breathe or help yourself," wrote a user named Makayla Brown, while another user said, "What kind of insanity is happening in Nassau?"



