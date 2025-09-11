Antigua expands air cargo network, 7Air begins weekly U.S. service 

A new midweek shipping service aims to enhance trade capacity and reliability between Antigua and the U.S.

Antigua and Barbuda: In a major bid to strengthen its cargo transport network, Antigua and Barbuda has officially launched 7 Air Cargo which made its maiden flight from Miami to the VC Bird International Airport on Wednesday. The airline was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute.

This new service, according to the government of the twin island nation, will operate every Wednesday while offering residents and businesses a consistent shipping option. They said that the addition will expand capacity along with improving reliability as well as helping to meet the increasing demand for imports as well as exports between Antigua and the United States.

Meanwhile, the industry analysts note that Miami remains a crucial hub for regional trade as well as the introduction of an additional weekly service also marks a step forward in boosting logistics and economic resilience of the country.

Through its official Facebook account, the airline shared the development, noting, “We’ve officially touched down in St. John’s, Antigua! Our very first 7Air flight was welcomed in the best way possible with a traditional water salute. A perfect beginning to what promises to be an amazing journey.”

It further thanked Globe LogisticZ for making this milestone possible. 7Air said that marks the start of delivering services to a region which has long awaited a committed and reliable alternative.

Chairman and Managing Partner of the air carrier, Jose Rodriguez noted that Antigua has long been underserved, and the airline is here to change that. “Together, we’re building bridges, opening opportunities, and strengthening the connection between Antigua and the world,” he further said through LinkedIn.

Notably, 7 Air is the latest FAA 121 carrier, a dedicated cargo airline with a fleet of B737-800 freighters able to accommodate diverse cargo types. We provide Full Charters, Scheduled Charters, ACMI, Ad-Hoc Charters and more across Central America & the Caribbean.