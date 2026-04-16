“Don’t Overlook St. Kitts” - Influencer David Hoffman highlights island’s food, culture

Travel content creator David Hoffman, has been exploring St. Kitts and Nevis, highlighting its local cuisine, including saltfish dishes, as well as historic sites like Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Renowned travel content creator David Hoffman, widely known for his social media platforms Davidsbeenhere, recently visited the Caribbean twin-island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis and uncovered its rich blend of history, culture and culinary diversity. The influencer has been on the island for over a week now and has been exploring everything from street food to fancy restaurants.

One of the highlights of his journey was the exploration of local cuisine, particularly the island’s beloved saltfish dishes. At a restaurant which was located within the historic Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, he sampled a unique saltfish flatbread which according to him blended traditional Caribbean flavours with modern culinary techniques.

Saltfish which is a staple across the Caribbean is commonly enjoyed for breakfast and is often paired with ‘bake’. David Hoffman described the dish as both nostalgic and innovative and noted its balance of saltiness, softness and rich flavour.

He also indulged in crab cakes which were made from fresh ocean crab and highlighted the island’s emphasis on locally sourced ingredients as well as bold and authentic flavours.

While sharing his video online, the Florida based influencer while encouraging his millions of followers said, “St Kitts is amazing! don’t overlook this dual island nation, so save this for your next trip!”

Apart from food, Hoffman explored the historic Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that dates back over 300 years. The fortress, originally built by the British, stands as a symbol of colonial history and resilience.

From the top, visitors are treated to sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea, lush rainforests and volcanic landscapes. Hoffman described it as one of the most impressive fortresses he has visited globally and emphasised its architectural brilliance and historical significance.

During his visit, he also experienced the St. Kitts Scenic Railway which is the only passenger railway in the Caribbean. During the ride, Hoffman learned about the island’s history of sugar production and its connection to the transatlantic slave trade.

Throughout his exploration across the twin-island nation, Hoffman engaged with locals and emphasised the island’s welcoming atmosphere as well as strong sense of community. In a lighter moment, Hoffman also sampled popular fast food at KFC and continued his tradition of comparing Caribbean branches of the franchise. He praised the island’s fries and noted that the local cuisine remains the true highlight of the experience.